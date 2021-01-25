Trending Stories
January 25, 2021
Nicole Thorne Goes Full Bombshell In Racy Cut-Out Lingerie: 'Back In Black'
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Australian model Nicole Thorne has been coming in hot this weekend with jaw-dropping lingerie posts shared to Instagram. For today's upload, the bombshell slipped into an insanely sexy black set that provided very little coverage to her flawless figure, though her audience hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

The 30-year-old showed off her stunning hourglass curves while posing in front of her vanity. She turned her back against the mirror and leaned her bottom on the countertop, relying on her reflection to tease her perky derrière. Fans got an eyeful of her ample chest as the steamy update spotlighted the front view of Nicole's seductive attire. The three-photo slideshow, however, merely teased a glimpse of the thong lingerie's back part.

The racy number was made out of a see-through lace fabric with a dainty paisley print that did little to censor Nicole's curves. Saucy cutouts exposed more of her fit body, gashing on the front of her skimpy bottoms. The high-cut panties sported a scalloped waistline that rose just below her belly button, ensuring that both her tummy and hips were left within view of the camera. Likewise, the top featured half-cups that only covered the sides of her breasts, connecting in the middle with a thin strap to create a cut-out pattern.

The look showed off plenty of underboob and bared the full extent of Nicole's busty cleavage. A rhombic patch of lace beneath the chest perfectly framed her buxom assets, while underwire details provided extra definition. Her waist was accentuated by a pair of straps that linked to the bottom of her bra with a golden O-ring, wrapping around her midsection. This mirrored the top section of the flimsy item, adding symmetry and highlighting her lean yet curvy physique.

Nicole accessorized with a chic black manicure. She styled her long hair in wavy curls, either allowing her locks to spill over her shoulders or brushing them back to show off her supple neck, depending on the pose.

In one of the half-body shots, she held a hand on her waist and coquettishly raised the other one to her cheek. Her hand was lowered in the other snaps, and her forearm rested on her cocked hip. Regardless of the pose, Nicole arrested attention by peering directly at the camera with a sultry stare. Her plump lips were slightly parted, adding to her sex appeal.

The outfit was from Fashion Nova, which Nicole tagged in her post. The model mused on the color of the provocative duds in her caption, leading many of her enamored fans to drop dark hearts in the comments section.

"You are so gorgeous in black," one follower assured.

"It's the color of elegance," another fan remarked.

"Wow beautiful pictures," a third Instagrammer wrote.

"You have the most incredible eyes," a fourth user chimed in.

In yesterday's Instagram share, Nicole put on a tantalizing show in sheer emerald-green lingerie. The model sat in bed with her knees parted, giving fans plenty to admire.

