Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Sarah Harris Shows Off Her Sweaty Chest In Black Bikini While Sitting With Legs Apart

Instagram Models

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

Instagram Models

Lauren Alexis Flaunts Cuves In Marabou Fur-Trimmed Lingerie: 'Fortnite or Warzone?'

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

Instagram Models

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

Instagram Models

Jessica Naz Flaunts Hot Bod In Green Satin Lingerie

January 25, 2021
Democrats Urged To Allow Secret Vote In Donald Trump Impeachment Trial
Donald Trump
Damir Mujezinovic

Donald Trump became the first president in history to be impeached twice when the House of Representatives voted last week to charge him with inciting the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. His Senate trial is scheduled to begin next month.

But there are still concerns about lawmakers' safety, and some believe that it would be best to allow senators to vote secretly to avoid violence and ensure that Republicans go with their conscience, according to a Saturday report from Raw Story.

Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich was first to float the idea, urging Democrats -- who have a one-vote majority in the upper chamber -- to allow a confidential vote.

"If Republican senators had integrity and if Trump supporters were peaceful, this wouldn't be necessary. But they're not and they're not. So a secret ballot offers a better chance of convicting Trump and ensuring he'll never again be president," Reich tweeted.

Legal expert Laurence Tribe endorsed Reich's idea, tweeting that this would not only be fair but lead to Trump being convicted and barred from ever seeking office again.

"A secret ballot would probably convict and ban Trump 100-0. But I guess it's not in the cards, though it'd be the fairest way to proceed -- as with any ordinary jury."
Journalist Kurt Eichenwald agreed. In a tweet, Eichenwald pointed out that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will be tasked with designing the rules for the trial and argued that Democrats "should include that vote will be secret ballot."

"For real verdict, @SenateDems should give cover. Adopting this rule can be approved with no GOP votes," he pointed out.

As Raw Story noted, the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol on January 6 in an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election took aim at both Democratic and Republican lawmakers.

Notably, some rioters were heard threatening to "hang" former Vice President Mike Pence, a loyal ally of Trump, for refusing to fully endorse conspiracy theories about voter fraud.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speak at the U.S. Capitol.
Getty Images | Brendan Smialowski-Pool

Even if GOP lawmakers refuse to convict Trump -- out of fears for their safety or for other reasons -- Democrats may still be able to bar him from holding office again.

As reported by The Inquisitr, some Democratic senators have already floated using the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution to block Trump from launching a comeback presidential bid in four years.

This would require a simple majority, so Schumer and others would most likely have the votes. However, some legal experts claim that such a maneuver would violate the Constitution.

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump Might Have Known About 'Illegal Mercenary Operation,' Journalist Suggests

February 20, 2021

Jessica Naz Flaunts Hot Bod In Green Satin Lingerie

February 20, 2021

Suki Waterhouse Shows Off Her Rock-Hard Abs In A Bra With Molded Cups

February 20, 2021

Devin Nunes Says Conservatives Need Alternative Social Media Platforms 

February 20, 2021

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Reportedly Interested In Acquiring Lonzo Ball

February 20, 2021

Kindly Myers Sprawls Out In Bed In Lacy White Lingerie: 'Netflix And Chill?'

February 20, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.