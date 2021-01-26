Rumer Willis Slays In Yellow Lingerie While Posing In Bed & Promoting Self Love

Rumer Willis radiated confidence and beauty while rocking a no-frills lingerie set in a series of Instagram pics. For her photo shoot at home, the Dancing with the Stars champ was joined by a cute canine companion.

Her undies were designed by the intimate apparel brand Cuup. Rumer, 32, recently spoke with the label about what it's been like growing up with her body in the spotlight. As the daughter of former Hollywood power couple Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, she has always attracted attention. Unfortunately, she said that she used to feel like an "outsider" due to the way she looked, and her struggles were made worse by the burgeoning popularity of blogs when she was a teen. She recalled some of them saying that she looked like a man and deeming her "ugly."

Later on, she realized that she needed to confront the feelings of self-hatred caused by these negative comments. She does this in part by speaking to other women, including her sisters, about self-acceptance. She's also started hanging photos of herself at different ages around her home to help her learn to speak to the little girl inside her who is still hurting.

Some of these framed images were visible in the four images that she shared on Instagram. They hung over her bed, which she was pictured posing on. Rumer looked completely comfortable in her own skin as she modeled a cheery yellow lingerie set that added to the shoot's bright and carefree vibe. Her bra boasted a flattering balconette silhouette with underwire and seamed cups for additional shaping. She wore a matching high-waisted brief with a wide elastic waistband. The bottoms also featured a high cut on the sides that flattered her toned legs. The brunette beauty also rocked her natural curls.

She was photographed while stretched out on a tan linen sheet beside her adorable pet pooch, Dolores. In her first photo, Rumer lay on her side and gazed at the brindle canine, who was enjoying a good ear scratch.

In the next shot, Rumer rolled over on her back and propped her upper body up on her elbows. She raised one knee and gazed up at the ceiling while Dolores directed her dark eyes at the camera. The next photo captured the twosome from a different angle as Rumer posed with both knees up. The final shot showed her rocking a black lingerie set and lying on a furry white blanket.

While Rumer has had to deal with more than her fair share of hurtful remarks about her appearance, most of those left in the comments section were praiseful.

"Holy mother of God! You are so incredibly gorgeous and beautiful," one message read.

"Beautiful woman inside and out," another fan wrote.

"You're a ray of sunshine!!!" a third admirer gushed.