Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 25, 2021
Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Her Peachy Posterior While Heating Up The Kitchen
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Blond beauty Yaslen Clemente stunned her 2.5 million Instagram followers with her most recent share -- a smoking-hot snap taken in a sleek kitchen. The area had white cabinets and countertops and an eye-catching charcoal tiled backsplash, as well as a stainless steel range hood.

The focal point of the snap, however, remained Yaslen's shapely rear, which she flaunted in the first image. Yaslen rocked a short-sleeved pale blue T-shirt that had a subtle ribbed detailing. The garment clung to every inch of her fit figure, hugging her ample assets and ending halfway down her torso, leaving plenty of her toned stomach on display.

She paired the top with light gray Calvin Klein underwear that covered barely anything at all. The bottoms were a high-waisted style, with a waistband that had the brand's name written in bold text settling right at her slim waist. The material stretched over her lower back and the top of her shapely rear, but the cheeky style accentuated her peachy posterior.

Yaslen placed her hands on either side of her on the modern countertop and had one knee pressed against the cabinet below. She posed in a way that highlighted her enviable physique, and her blond locks tumbled down her back in a sleek style that was different from her usual tousled curls. She flashed a seductive glance over her shoulder as she gazed at the camera.

In the second photo, Yaslen shared a close-up of three different glass containers filled with various meal-prepped foods, from white rice to ground beef to plain pasta. In the caption, she tagged her fitness account, Body by Yas Fitness, and paired the duo of snaps with a caption that implied meal planning was an important part of her health and fitness routine.

Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 8,600 likes within 29 minutes, as well as 183 comments from her eager audience.

"Ughhh too perfect," one fan wrote, followed by a duo of heart-eyes emoji.

"Bod goals," another follower chimed in.

"I think dessert is ready in the kitchen," a third person commented flirtatiously.

"Obsessed," a fourth admirer simply added.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Yaslen thrilled her audience with another smoking-hot pair of snaps in which she rocked an even skimpier ensemble. She flaunted her flawless figure in a lacy blue lingerie set that left little to the imagination, and perched on a luxurious-looking fur blanket as she showcased her tantalizing physique.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Celtics GM Danny Ainge Could Bring Al Horford Back Before 2021 Trade Deadline

February 18, 2021

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

February 18, 2021

Christine Quinn Pregnant With First Child, First Baby Bump Photos Released

February 18, 2021

'RHONJ' Melissa Gorga Says She & Husband Don't Talk To Joe Giudice

February 18, 2021

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Sam Darnold Mentioned As Potential Offseason Target For Washington Football Team

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.