Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Her Peachy Posterior While Heating Up The Kitchen

Blond beauty Yaslen Clemente stunned her 2.5 million Instagram followers with her most recent share -- a smoking-hot snap taken in a sleek kitchen. The area had white cabinets and countertops and an eye-catching charcoal tiled backsplash, as well as a stainless steel range hood.

The focal point of the snap, however, remained Yaslen's shapely rear, which she flaunted in the first image. Yaslen rocked a short-sleeved pale blue T-shirt that had a subtle ribbed detailing. The garment clung to every inch of her fit figure, hugging her ample assets and ending halfway down her torso, leaving plenty of her toned stomach on display.

She paired the top with light gray Calvin Klein underwear that covered barely anything at all. The bottoms were a high-waisted style, with a waistband that had the brand's name written in bold text settling right at her slim waist. The material stretched over her lower back and the top of her shapely rear, but the cheeky style accentuated her peachy posterior.

Yaslen placed her hands on either side of her on the modern countertop and had one knee pressed against the cabinet below. She posed in a way that highlighted her enviable physique, and her blond locks tumbled down her back in a sleek style that was different from her usual tousled curls. She flashed a seductive glance over her shoulder as she gazed at the camera.

In the second photo, Yaslen shared a close-up of three different glass containers filled with various meal-prepped foods, from white rice to ground beef to plain pasta. In the caption, she tagged her fitness account, Body by Yas Fitness, and paired the duo of snaps with a caption that implied meal planning was an important part of her health and fitness routine.

Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 8,600 likes within 29 minutes, as well as 183 comments from her eager audience.

"Ughhh too perfect," one fan wrote, followed by a duo of heart-eyes emoji.

"Bod goals," another follower chimed in.

"I think dessert is ready in the kitchen," a third person commented flirtatiously.

"Obsessed," a fourth admirer simply added.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Yaslen thrilled her audience with another smoking-hot pair of snaps in which she rocked an even skimpier ensemble. She flaunted her flawless figure in a lacy blue lingerie set that left little to the imagination, and perched on a luxurious-looking fur blanket as she showcased her tantalizing physique.