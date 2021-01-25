Trending Stories
January 25, 2021
Lyna Perez And Cindy Prado Shake Their Derrières In Short Skirts
celebrities
Treva Bowdoin

Lyna Perez teamed up with another popular Instagram model for her latest TikTok video, and their saucy collaboration was a smash hit with her 4.9 million followers.

Lyna and two of her friends looked like they were all dressed up for a night on the town, but what her viewers saw was a brief dance party inside a luxurious residence. The Miami-based model slayed in a skintight mini dress that had a sheer white overlay and a bodysuit with a cheeky back. The garment featured a low neckline that displayed an eyeful of her ample bust, while its short skirt showed off her long, shapely legs. Silver details on the front of the number resembled the boning of a corset.

Lyna accessorized with plenty of gold bling, including a necklace, designer watch, and bangle bracelets. Her highlighted hair was styled in a blowout that made it smooth and straight.

One of her companions was social media sensation Cindy Prado. Like Lyna, she can boast a huge following on Instagram and TikTok. She was clad in a skimpy gold outfit crafted out of confetti-dot sequined fabric. Her halter top was little more than a piece of fabric draped over her voluptuous chest to create a daringly low neckline and a pointed hem. Thin strings around the neck and back held the shiny scrap in place. She paired it with a miniskirt with a high slit on the right side.

Cindy also sported a few gold accessories, including bracelets and a pair of statement earrings. Her luminous blond hair was styled in glamorous curls.

The trio was completed by another model, Leidy Amelia. She was a bit more covered up than her companions as she wore a red rose-print dress. It boasted a bustier-style bodice and a longer skirt that was hemmed up at the hip on one side to create a romantic draped look. She accessorized with silver dangle earrings and wore her dark hair styled in soft waves.

https://www.tiktok.com/@lynaperezz/video/6921037770030894342

Lyna stood in front of the camera with her friends behind her. She sensually swayed her hips and leaned forward while slowly dropping down low. The women briefly walked out of the video's frame together. When they returned, they were doing the dolphin dance by squatting down, holding their wrists up in front of their faces, and walking in line. As they moved, they shook their butts and rolled their hips.

The sound that Lyna chose for her video was a snippet of a tune from the children's show Phineas and Ferb. Her performance with her pals has racked up over 62,000 likes so far. In her caption, she asked her viewers to guess what the trio's shared favorite number is.

"I'm going to go with '10'...........cuz you guys are all dimes," one fan's response read.

