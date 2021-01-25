Kara Del Toro Seductively Stretches Out Poolside In A Skimpy Two-Piece

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro tantalized her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her latest share -- a smoking-hot snap taken while she was enjoying some time poolside. Kara stretched out on the concrete ground bordering a pristine pool, with a concrete barrier visible on the other side of the water.

What appeared to be mountains were visible in the background, and the sky was filled with fluffy white clouds with a blue sliver poking through. Kara's two-piece set was from the retailer boohoo, and she tagged the company's Instagram page in the post.

The bikini had a simple, yet super-sexy silhouette, with the top incorporating two triangular cups that covered barely anything at all. Thin straps extended over her shoulders and around her back to secure the piece. Overall, the revealing garment showcased her ample assets to perfection.

She paired the top with matching bottoms that dipped scandalously low in the front, ensuring that a serious amount of skin remained on display. The bottoms tied at the side with the strings tumbling down over her hips, and she had her back arched in a way that accentuated her hourglass curves.

Kara bent her legs, adding some eye-catching angles to the shot, with one foot almost flat on the concrete beneath her and the other pointed with just her toes touching the ground.

She kept the look simple, adding a straw hat with a black ribbon around it as her only accessory. She laid one hand beside her while the other rested atop her head, her eyes closed as she basked in the sunshine beaming down on her bronzed body.

Her long locks were spread out on the ground beneath her and were styled in effortlessly tousled waves, and she looked peaceful in the shot.

Kara paired the steamy picture with a brief caption, and her fans raced to hit the like button. The post racked up over 15,700 likes in just three hours, as well as 129 comments from her audience.

"Gorgeous," one fan wrote simply.

"Good vibes," a second follower chimed in.

"Wow," a third person remarked, including a trio of flame emoji in the comment.

"Such a vision of beauty!!" another follower added, captivated by the smoking-hot snap.

