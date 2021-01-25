Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 25, 2021
Rachel Ward Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Plunging Pink Mini Dress
Instagram Models
Nicole Moore

On Saturday, January 23, British model Rachel Ward started off the weekend by uploading a stunning snap for her 623,000 Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photo showed her posing in front of a white wall. The post's geotag suggested that the pictures were taken in Manchester, England.

Rachel flaunted her fantastic figure in a plunging pink slip dress from the clothing company Fashion Nova. The skintight garment left little to the imagination as her incredible curves and lean legs were on display. The bright color of the dress also beautifully complemented her tan skin. In addition, she sported a pair of clear strap heels also manufactured by the same brand. The model finished off the look with a watch and a pink chain strap purse.

The blond bombshell styled her luscious locks in voluminous waves. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering pink color.

For the casual photo shoot, Rachel turned to the side and squatted on the carpeted floor. She placed one of her hands on her backside as she held onto her purse straps. She focused her gaze on the camera with her mouth slightly open.

In the caption, the social media sensation advertised for Fashion Nova by tagging the company. She also seemed to be referencing how she felt she resembled a Barbie doll in the snap.

The picture appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 12,000 likes. Quite a few of Rachel's followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

"Stunning as always rach," one fan wrote, adding both a kissing face and a red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

"Wow absolutely amazing," a different devotee added, along with numerous fire and red heart emoji.

"Nice photo looking gorgeous," another admirer remarked.

"You look amazing beautiful," a fourth Instagram user chimed in.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the image and instead used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for her.

Rachel graciously responded to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the model is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she often posts content that shows her wearing revealing ensembles.

For instance, Rachel recently uploaded pictures in which she went pantsless while sporting a figure-hugging bodysuit with an animal-print pattern. That post has been liked over 12,000 times since it was shared.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Celtics GM Danny Ainge Could Bring Al Horford Back Before 2021 Trade Deadline

February 18, 2021

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

February 18, 2021

Christine Quinn Pregnant With First Child, First Baby Bump Photos Released

February 18, 2021

'RHONJ' Melissa Gorga Says She & Husband Don't Talk To Joe Giudice

February 18, 2021

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Sam Darnold Mentioned As Potential Offseason Target For Washington Football Team

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.