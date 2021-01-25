Rachel Ward Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Plunging Pink Mini Dress

On Saturday, January 23, British model Rachel Ward started off the weekend by uploading a stunning snap for her 623,000 Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photo showed her posing in front of a white wall. The post's geotag suggested that the pictures were taken in Manchester, England.

Rachel flaunted her fantastic figure in a plunging pink slip dress from the clothing company Fashion Nova. The skintight garment left little to the imagination as her incredible curves and lean legs were on display. The bright color of the dress also beautifully complemented her tan skin. In addition, she sported a pair of clear strap heels also manufactured by the same brand. The model finished off the look with a watch and a pink chain strap purse.

The blond bombshell styled her luscious locks in voluminous waves. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering pink color.

For the casual photo shoot, Rachel turned to the side and squatted on the carpeted floor. She placed one of her hands on her backside as she held onto her purse straps. She focused her gaze on the camera with her mouth slightly open.

In the caption, the social media sensation advertised for Fashion Nova by tagging the company. She also seemed to be referencing how she felt she resembled a Barbie doll in the snap.

The picture appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 12,000 likes. Quite a few of Rachel's followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

"Stunning as always rach," one fan wrote, adding both a kissing face and a red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

"Wow absolutely amazing," a different devotee added, along with numerous fire and red heart emoji.

"Nice photo looking gorgeous," another admirer remarked.

"You look amazing beautiful," a fourth Instagram user chimed in.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the image and instead used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for her.

Rachel graciously responded to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the model is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she often posts content that shows her wearing revealing ensembles.

For instance, Rachel recently uploaded pictures in which she went pantsless while sporting a figure-hugging bodysuit with an animal-print pattern. That post has been liked over 12,000 times since it was shared.