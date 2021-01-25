Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 25, 2021
Alan Dershowitz Says It Would Be 'Illegal' To Bar Donald Trump From Holding Office Again
Donald Trump
Damir Mujezinovic

In an interview with Newsmax on Saturday, constitutional law expert Alan Dershowitz said that it would be "illegal" to bar former President Donald Trump from ever holding office again.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives impeached Trump last week, claiming that he incited an insurrection against the U.S. government when he directed his supporters to storm the Capitol building in order to stop the certification of Electoral College votes in the 2020 presidential election.

Democrats are expected to send their impeachment articles to the Senate next week and even though they most likely won't have the votes to convict Trump, they could -- at least in theory -- pass a measure barring him from launching a comeback campaign ahead of the 2024 election.

Dershowitz described this initiative as "an attempt to simply control the electoral process in 2024" and clarified that he will not be involved in the trial because it is nothing but "political theater" and he is "neither a politician nor an actor."

The lawyer argued that Democrats have no legal ground to stand on and suggested that their attempts to bar Trump from seeking the White House in four years are blatantly unconstitutional.

"It's illegal. The Constitution provides for impeachment as an extraordinary remedy only to remove somebody from office... But you can't impeachment somebody simply to disqualify them, because if you could, the party in power could simply impeach any potential candidate in the future and determine who they are running against."
Dershowitz also pointed out that Supreme Court Justice John Roberts would not even be required to preside over the trial. He explained that this is because Trump is no longer in the White House, which means that Vice President Kamala Harris would act as the presiding officer.

This, too, shows that Democrats are engaged in "partisan, political pandering" and that their attempts to prevent Trump from running in the 2024 election are illegal and unconstitutional, he further claimed.

Dershowitz also argued convicting and barring Trump would only further divide the country.

"If [Harris] presides over a potential disqualification of her potential political opponent that will also divide the country even more than it's divided today."
Earlier this month, Dershowitz argued that taking action against Trump now that he is no longer president would be unconstitutional. He claimed that any such maneuver would set a dangerous precedent and allow Congress to abuse its powers in the future.

President Donald Trump boards Marine One as he departs the White House.
Getty Images | Eric Thayer

Some Democratic politicians have floated using the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution to bar Trump from holding office again. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has expressed support for the idea, as have Sens. Richard Blumenthal, Tim Kaine and Chris Murphy.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Celtics GM Danny Ainge Could Bring Al Horford Back Before 2021 Trade Deadline

February 18, 2021

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

February 18, 2021

Christine Quinn Pregnant With First Child, First Baby Bump Photos Released

February 18, 2021

'RHONJ' Melissa Gorga Says She & Husband Don't Talk To Joe Giudice

February 18, 2021

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Sam Darnold Mentioned As Potential Offseason Target For Washington Football Team

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.