'General Hospital' Monday Spoilers: Jax Finds Himself In An Awkward Position

During Monday's episode of General Hospital, spoilers from a new preview reveal that Jax will find himself in an uncomfortable position. Valentin will show up and have a question for him, and it will definitely put him on the spot.

ABC shared the sneak peek for the January 25 episode related to this. Valentin will show up at Jax's front door and claim that he was "nowhere in the neighborhood" and decided to pop by for a visit.

Jax will make it clear that his visitor is never welcome to simply stop by the house, ever. These two men have never been on good terms, and that's definitely the case now that Nina is with Jax.

He will go on to say that no, he does not have a moment to chat. However, General Hospital spoilers note that Valentin won't be dissuaded by this.

He will mention that perhaps Jax will reconsider. He loudly asks if Nina knows what he is doing for Carly.

Naturally, Nina happens to arrive at the door right at that moment. She'll have a quizzical look on her face and look at her boyfriend as she asks if she does know what he's doing for Carly.

General Hospital teasers note that Jax will feel anxious at this point. He will look at Nina, then at Valentin, as he tries to figure out what this is about.

As fans know, he is in cahoots with Carly in keeping a major secret hidden. The two of them figured out that the necklace Avery found near the cabin was Nelle's and signals that she was Nina's daughter. However, they've kept that to themselves.

Jax told Carly he was worried the truth was about to come out, but she insisted they keep this under wraps. She's angling to get the necklace back from Avery, who is living with Ava now, hoping that will solve the problem. Spoilers suggest that she'll try to rope her mother Bobbie into helping her.

While Jax will probably have all of this running through his mind, Valentin doesn't know anything about this. In fact, the General Hospital sneak peek indicated that he'd be on a call with Martin right before knocking on the door.

He told Martin he had a lead he was about to follow up on. Given that, it seems that it will be Florence's disappearance that prompted this visit.

General Hospital tidbits from SheKnows Soaps signal that Nina won't be pulled into Valentin's games here. She's done this dance with him before, so she probably won't take him too seriously.

Apparently, Valentin will take another stab at whatever's on his mind during next Wednesday's show, too. He'll try to bait Nina and Jax into something, but they won't get snared by him.

How long will it take for Jax and Carly to be exposed for hiding the truth about Nelle and Nina? General Hospital viewers are anxious to see this bombshell drop, and it seems to be coming quite soon.