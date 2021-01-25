Natalie Roush Flaunts Pert Derriere In Cheeky White Bikini

On Saturday, January 23, American model Natalie Roush uploaded two suggestive snaps for her 1 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photos showed the 25-year-old sitting outside on cement next to what appeared to be a wooden fence. She wore a skimpy white two-piece swimsuit that featured a halterneck top and a pair of cheeky side-tie bottoms. Her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs were put on full display. The color of the swimsuit also beautifully complemented her skin tone. The brunette bombshell finished off the look with layered necklaces and tennis shoes and also wore her hair down.

In the first image, Natalie faced away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. She leaned to the left and pressed her shoulder against the wood paneling as she rested her wrist on her knee. She turned her neck and looked off into the distance with a serious expression on her face. The following photo showed her touching the back of her neck while she sat with her legs spread.

In the body of the post, Natalie tagged her secondary Instagram account.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 46,000 likes. Quite a few of Natalie's followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

"Bro how are you so pretty," one fan wrote, adding a string of red heart, peach, and fire emoji to the end of the comment.

"You're the most perfect woman," a different devotee added, along with three heart-eye emoji.

"The most beautiful woman in the world," another admirer remarked.

"You have an amazing body," a fourth Instagram user chimed in.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Natalie engaged with her followers by responding to some of her admirers.

As fans are aware, the model is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload content that shows her in risque outfits.

For instance, she recently uploaded three pictures in which she posed on a beach while wearing a bikini top that barely covered her chest. She paired the plunging top with a plaid miniskirt. That post has been liked over 84,000 times and has gotten several positive comments since it was shared.