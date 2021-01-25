Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

January 25, 2021
Natalie Roush Flaunts Pert Derriere In Cheeky White Bikini
Instagram Models
Nicole Moore

On Saturday, January 23, American model Natalie Roush uploaded two suggestive snaps for her 1 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photos showed the 25-year-old sitting outside on cement next to what appeared to be a wooden fence. She wore a skimpy white two-piece swimsuit that featured a halterneck top and a pair of cheeky side-tie bottoms. Her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs were put on full display. The color of the swimsuit also beautifully complemented her skin tone. The brunette bombshell finished off the look with layered necklaces and tennis shoes and also wore her hair down.

In the first image, Natalie faced away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. She leaned to the left and pressed her shoulder against the wood paneling as she rested her wrist on her knee. She turned her neck and looked off into the distance with a serious expression on her face. The following photo showed her touching the back of her neck while she sat with her legs spread.

In the body of the post, Natalie tagged her secondary Instagram account.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 46,000 likes. Quite a few of Natalie's followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

"Bro how are you so pretty," one fan wrote, adding a string of red heart, peach, and fire emoji to the end of the comment.

"You're the most perfect woman," a different devotee added, along with three heart-eye emoji.

"The most beautiful woman in the world," another admirer remarked.

"You have an amazing body," a fourth Instagram user chimed in.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Natalie engaged with her followers by responding to some of her admirers.

As fans are aware, the model is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload content that shows her in risque outfits.

For instance, she recently uploaded three pictures in which she posed on a beach while wearing a bikini top that barely covered her chest. She paired the plunging top with a plaid miniskirt. That post has been liked over 84,000 times and has gotten several positive comments since it was shared.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Celtics GM Danny Ainge Could Bring Al Horford Back Before 2021 Trade Deadline

February 18, 2021

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

February 18, 2021

Christine Quinn Pregnant With First Child, First Baby Bump Photos Released

February 18, 2021

'RHONJ' Melissa Gorga Says She & Husband Don't Talk To Joe Giudice

February 18, 2021

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Sam Darnold Mentioned As Potential Offseason Target For Washington Football Team

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.