January 25, 2021
Vicky Aisha Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Plunging Black Lingerie
Instagram Models
Nicole Moore

On Saturday, January 23, Australian model Vicky Aisha started off the weekend by sharing a suggestive snap with her 2.6 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 29-year-old posing in front of a white backdrop and wearing revealing black lingerie that left little to the imagination. The set featured a plunging bra with buckle detailing, a coordinating garter belt, and a pair of matching skimpy bottoms. The revealing ensemble showcased her incredible curves and toned midsection. Fans were also able to get a good view of her impressive tattoo collection.

The blond bombshell wore her long locks down in a slightly tousled style, giving her even more sex appeal. Her bangs also framed her gorgeous face. She finished off the sultry look with glossy orange-red lipstick that beautifully complemented her skin tone.

For the photo shoot, she stood with her shoulders back and folded one of her arms across her body, further accentuating her large chest. She touched her upper arm and tilted her head. Vicky focused her gaze on the camera with a small smile playing on her lips.

In the caption, the social media sensation asked her fans about their "weekend" plans. She also tagged her secondary Instagram accounts.

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer her question.

"Couch, movies [and] binge watching, food," one commenter wrote.

"Trying to fix the coolant leak on my sisters [sic] car I think I finally got it," another social media user remarked.

Quite a few of Vicky's followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

"Such a hottie," another admirer gushed, adding two heart-eye emoji at the end of their comment.

"Love this outfit so hot xoxox," a different devotee added, along with a fire, red heart, and lipstick mark emoji.

Vicky engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments. The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 9,000 likes.

This is not the first time that Vicky has shown off her amazing assets on Instagram. In fact, she has a tendency to post content that shows her in risque outfits.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture in which she wore white lingerie and a cowboy hat. That post has been liked over 39,000 times since it was shared.

