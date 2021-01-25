Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

January 25, 2021
Iggy Azalea Slays In A Crop Top And Skirt With Dangerously High Slit: 'Kinda Sorta Obsessed With This Dress'
instagram
Treva Bowdoin

Iggy Azalea rocked a revealing outfit that she was "obsessed" with in her latest Instagram share, and many of her 14.4 million followers also fell in love with the look.

Iggy, 30, looked radiant and resplendent in a two-piece set that was a rich shade of purple. In her caption, the Australian rapper noted that her ensemble was from Fashion Nova.

It included a clingy crop top that didn't completely cover her ample chest — a tiny sliver of her bust's underside was visible peeking out on the right, likely because she was posing with that arm raised up. Her upraised limb was covered with a long sleeve, while her other arm and shoulder were bare. This design element gave the top's neckline an asymmetrical, slanted shape.

Iggy's long skirt featured a high waistline that was similarly slanted. It highlighted her midsection's slim shape while leaving a significant segment of her toned abs uncovered. The garment tightly hugged her hips to further showcase her hourglass figure. On the left side, a slit ran up the entire side of the skirt, which was only held in a place by a single gold ring located right above her hip. She posed with her left leg slightly positioned forward, putting her shapely thigh on full display.

She accessorized with a pair of gold statement earrings. Each piece was a chunky, twisted hoop linked with a much larger smooth one. The latter closely resembled the ring on her skirt. Her fingernails were long and painted pale purple.

The "Fancy" songstress wore her platinum blond tresses pulled up in a high, sleek ponytail with a segment of hair wrapped around the base to create even more lift. Two straight tendrils were left down to frame her face.

Iggy posed on a balcony overlooking the roofs of nearby buildings. A few tall trees could be seen in the distance, along with hills and a city skyline. She leaned back against a stone railing and reached back to place her hand on a thin column with a twisted design.

Iggy's look was an instant hit. Her pic elicited over 300,000 likes during the first hour it was live on her page, and her followers shared a torrent of praise in the comments section of her post.

"Kinda obsessed with you," one fan wrote.

"You are one fine looking woman," another added.

"This color on you is perfect," a third admirer opined.

"Giving me very much sophisticated plum!!! I'm living for it!!" a fourth message read.

Iggy has been delighting her fans by serving up a lot of colorful looks as of late. In another popular photo, she rocked blue underwear with a sheer top.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Celtics GM Danny Ainge Could Bring Al Horford Back Before 2021 Trade Deadline

February 18, 2021

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

February 18, 2021

Christine Quinn Pregnant With First Child, First Baby Bump Photos Released

February 18, 2021

'RHONJ' Melissa Gorga Says She & Husband Don't Talk To Joe Giudice

February 18, 2021

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Sam Darnold Mentioned As Potential Offseason Target For Washington Football Team

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.