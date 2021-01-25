Iggy Azalea Slays In A Crop Top And Skirt With Dangerously High Slit: 'Kinda Sorta Obsessed With This Dress'

Iggy Azalea rocked a revealing outfit that she was "obsessed" with in her latest Instagram share, and many of her 14.4 million followers also fell in love with the look.

Iggy, 30, looked radiant and resplendent in a two-piece set that was a rich shade of purple. In her caption, the Australian rapper noted that her ensemble was from Fashion Nova.

It included a clingy crop top that didn't completely cover her ample chest — a tiny sliver of her bust's underside was visible peeking out on the right, likely because she was posing with that arm raised up. Her upraised limb was covered with a long sleeve, while her other arm and shoulder were bare. This design element gave the top's neckline an asymmetrical, slanted shape.

Iggy's long skirt featured a high waistline that was similarly slanted. It highlighted her midsection's slim shape while leaving a significant segment of her toned abs uncovered. The garment tightly hugged her hips to further showcase her hourglass figure. On the left side, a slit ran up the entire side of the skirt, which was only held in a place by a single gold ring located right above her hip. She posed with her left leg slightly positioned forward, putting her shapely thigh on full display.

She accessorized with a pair of gold statement earrings. Each piece was a chunky, twisted hoop linked with a much larger smooth one. The latter closely resembled the ring on her skirt. Her fingernails were long and painted pale purple.

The "Fancy" songstress wore her platinum blond tresses pulled up in a high, sleek ponytail with a segment of hair wrapped around the base to create even more lift. Two straight tendrils were left down to frame her face.

Iggy posed on a balcony overlooking the roofs of nearby buildings. A few tall trees could be seen in the distance, along with hills and a city skyline. She leaned back against a stone railing and reached back to place her hand on a thin column with a twisted design.

Iggy's look was an instant hit. Her pic elicited over 300,000 likes during the first hour it was live on her page, and her followers shared a torrent of praise in the comments section of her post.

"Kinda obsessed with you," one fan wrote.

"You are one fine looking woman," another added.

"This color on you is perfect," a third admirer opined.

"Giving me very much sophisticated plum!!! I'm living for it!!" a fourth message read.

Iggy has been delighting her fans by serving up a lot of colorful looks as of late. In another popular photo, she rocked blue underwear with a sheer top.