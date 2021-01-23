Trending Stories
January 23, 2021
Dakota Fanning Posts A Selfie From Bed Wearing A Black Sports Bra
instagram
Caitlin Albers

Actress Dakota Fanning wowed her 3.3 million Instagram followers with her latest social media upload. The Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood actress posted a new photo to her timeline in which she posed in bed wearing a black sports bra.

The 26-year-old sprawled out on her bed, which was fitted with white sheets and pillows. She also had a thick knotted quilt on top of her which had a light gray tone to it. Dakota used one hand to take the selfie from above and held her other hand up by her head, bending her arm at the elbow. She stared into the camera with a blank look on her face and her blue eyes serving as the only pop of color in the pic.

Dakota sported a plain black sports bra with a low scoop neck. The band of the bra landed at her bustline, revealing her flat tummy. The War of the Worlds star went shirtless, meaning her belly was exposed, but she had it slightly covered by the quilt. She was also wearing some matching bottoms, which only appeared in the right corner of the image.

The blonde also wore a gold necklace with four pendants hanging from it. One of the pendants appeared to be a razor blade that sat on top of two larger round gold pieces.

In the caption of the post, Dakota added just the raining cloud emoji to symbolize the day's weather. The greater Los Angeles area received a decent dose of rain on Saturday, and many other celebrities were sharing their lazy day photos to celebrate the rare precipitation.

In under an hour, the new upload from the actress brought in over 125,000 likes and 1,000 plus comments. Fans of Dakota were happy to see her on social media again after a three-week break. She doesn't regularly share to her Instagram timeline, so the new selfie was a welcome surprise to her millions of followers.

In the comments section, her supporters complimented her beauty and shared their jealousy of her day in bed.

"Your the most beautiful Natural beauty I've Ever seen," one fan wrote.

"I love rainy lazy days! so jealous," a second added.

Back in October of last year, Dakota wowed her fans in a social media post in which she wore a matching lingerie set. It was one of the few times she showed off her figure online, as she usually sticks to more conservative photos. The hot post, which was to raise awareness for breast cancer, brought in over 350,000 likes, making it one of her most popular to date.

