January 25, 2021
Erika Jayne Reportedly Downsizes To $1.5 Million Pad Amid Tom Girardi Divorce
celebrities
Victoria Miller

Erika Jayne has reportedly moved to a much smaller home amid her divorce from power attorney Tom Girardi.

After announcing her decision to end her 21-year marriage in November, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, quietly moved from the mansion she shared with her ex into a more modest Los Angeles pad, according to People.

A source told the outlet that the singer has been living in the new house for " a while" and has "made it her own space and loves it."

Erika's new pad is a 2000-square-foot, Spanish-style home that features three bedrooms, two baths, a gourmet kitchen with a breakfast nook, a garden patio, and black bottom pool outside of the master bedroom. It was last valued at $1.5 million and is described as "charming," which is a much different word than some would use when discussing her former over-the-top house.

Erika Girardi poses at an event
Getty Images | Rich Fury

Fans know that Tom and Erika's Pasadena estate features a grand foyer with a spiral staircase; two dining rooms; a massive walk-in closet with built-in storage for designer clothes, shoes, and jewelry; and its own chapel.

Erika once showed off her lavish home to Pasadena magazine, as she noted she and her husband renovated it to restore it to its show-stopping 1920s grandeur.

"We wanted to give the girl her dignity back," Erika said. "Downstairs was a restoration, upstairs was a remodel. I was inspired by Pasadena and what it was at that time, and I really wanted to keep the feel of the '20s. I wasn't going to put some modern twist on it."

The restoration took two years to complete.

The 5-acre estate, which was featured multiple times on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is worth millions and is only listed in Tom's name, according to The Sun. The exes did not have a prenup.

Before a divorce was even on the table, Erika previously told Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen that a prenuptial agreement wouldn't change anything should she and Tom split. She told Cohen that she was married to a very powerful lawyer and a prenup wouldn't stand in his way.

Sadly, Tom's brother, Robert Girardi, said the 81-year-old attorney has deteriorated mentally and is now unable to provide for his personal needs or manage his financial resources. Robert is seeking to be his brother's conservator. Should that occur, Robert would take over control of Tom's property and estate.

