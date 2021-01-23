Katelyn Runck Shows Off Her Sculpted Physique In Skintight Bicycle Shorts

Fitness model Katelyn Runck tantalized her 2.4 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy double update in which she rocked a workout set that highlighted her fit physique. The photos were taken in St. Pete Beach, Florida, as the geotag indicated, and Katelyn posed outdoors in a scenic spot.

The athletic set was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and Katelyn made sure to tag the company in the caption of the post as well as in the first image, in case her followers were interested in picking up the outfit for themselves.

Katelyn rocked a heathered gray sports bra that had a scooped neckline revealing a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and thick straps that extended over her shoulders, leaving her sculpted arms on display. The garment hugged her ample assets and a horizontal band stretched around her torso beneath her breasts, with some text across the front.

She paired the sports bra with bicycle shorts that had a high-waisted fit, the wide waistband settling just below her bellow button and leaving plenty of her toned stomach visible. The shorts were the same shade of gray, with a few darker segments that accentuated her curves. The bottoms hugged every inch of her chiseled figure, stretching over her pert posterior and toned thighs before ending a few inches above her knees.

Her long brunette locks tumbled down her chest in an effortlessly tousled style, and she kept her gaze focused on something in the distance, one arm extended above her head in a pose that highlighted her physique.

The second image was taken from further away, showing all of Katelyn's body as she stood next to an ornate railing on the balcony area. She paired the athletic set with some simple black sneakers, and posed with one hand on her hip and the other resting on the railing nearby as she turned her attention to the camera.

Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 12,900 likes within three hours of going live. It also received 395 comments from her eager audience in the same time span.

"Stunning," one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

"Sexiest training outfit I have seen!" another follower chimed in.

"You look amazing," a third fan commented.

"Perfect in every way," yet another follower added, including a heart emoji in the compliment.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn shared a sexy snap in which she rocked a casual cropped T-Shirt that could hardly cover her ample assets, leaving a serious amount of underboob on display. She paired the top with black underwear as she perched on an upholstered stool, flaunting her flawless figure.