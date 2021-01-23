Katya Elise Henry Shows Off Curvaceous Figure In Black Workout Top And Matching Booty Shorts

Fitness star Katya Elise Henry likely inspired her 8 million Instagram followers to get in shape on Saturday, January 23, when she shared some sizzling new photos of herself in a tiny workout ensemble.

The 26-year-old bombshell was captured both indoors and outdoors for the two-slide series, taking center stage in both frames as she flaunted her famous figure.

In the first image, she was photographed on a sidewalk. She appeared in a candid light as she was mid-walk with her left foot in front of her right. She was also looking down at her cell phone, seemingly paying no mind to the camera. She stood with the back of her body facing the camera in the second snapshot, putting the spotlight on her round booty as she grabbed on her locks with her right hand and hid her face.

Her long brunette locks were styled pin-straight as they cascaded down to her lower back. Her square-cut nails looked to be perfectly manicured, complete with a French tip design.

She showcased her enviable figure in a minuscule, all-black athletic ensemble from Workouts By Katya, a fitness apparel company she founded. Her top, which featured two thick straps that went over her shoulders, drew the eye to her exposed cleavage as it was designed with a plunging neckline. The garment's cropped body also put her flat core on display. She teamed the number with matching booty shorts that easily highlighted her curvy hips, pert derriere and toned legs.

She finished the look with a black Gucci belt bag and a pair of black sneakers with white laces. She accessorized further with triangle-shaped sunglasses, a bracelet, and several rings.

In the post's caption, she promoted Workouts By Katya and tagged their Instagram handle. She also announced that new attire would be dropping on January 27.

The eye-catching photo quickly became popular with social media users, garnering more than 98,000 likes in just two hours after going live. Additionally, more than 450 fans spoke out in admiration for the model, her body and her beauty in the comments section.

"Yassss, you are a baddie but you know that," one Instagram user wrote, following with a manicured nail emoji.

"Sis you are so pretty," a second fan chimed in, adding a rose and pink heart symbol.

"Just woke up and this is the first thing I see, what a way to start my day," a third admirer gushed.

"Looking like a million bucks," a fourth individual asserted.

The model has dazzled her Instagram followers with spicy content all week long. Just yesterday, she uploaded an image that displayed her in another tiny set from Workouts By Katya.