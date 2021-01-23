Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Lauren Alexis Flaunts Cuves In Marabou Fur-Trimmed Lingerie: 'Fortnite or Warzone?'

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

Instagram Models

Jessica Naz Flaunts Hot Bod In Green Satin Lingerie

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers Bombshell: Kyle Comes Clean

Instagram Models

Kindly Myers Sprawls Out In Bed In Lacy White Lingerie: 'Netflix And Chill?'

Instagram Models

Sarah Harris Shows Off Her Sweaty Chest In Black Bikini While Sitting With Legs Apart

January 23, 2021
Kim Kardashian Poses On Her Knees In Her 'Jelly Sheer' SKIMS Collection
instagram
Fabio Magnocavallo

Kris Jenner took to Instagram to give fans another update. This time of her daughter Kim Kardashian. The successful businesswoman has her own clothing range, SKIMS, and has dropped a new "jelly sheer" collection. Jenner used the social media platform to promote the new line and hasn't the post hasn't gone unnoticed.

In the first shot, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a semi-sheer black bra top that displayed her decolletage and toned midriff. She teamed the look with matching panties and went barefoot for the occasion. Kardashian kept her nails short for the occasion and styled her dark hair into one long plait.

The makeup guru posed on her knees and took the photo in the mirror with her phone. She appeared to be in a large bathroom setting as a shower and a bath appeared behind her. Kardashian looked at herself on the screen of her phone and placed her right arm beside her.

In the next slide, she stunned in a low-cut red bra with high-waisted biker shorts of the same color. The item of clothing fell above her upper thigh while Kardashian remained barefoot. She let her locks drape in front of her right shoulder for the snapshot.

Kardashian rested her right foot on tiptoes and puckered up her lips, sporting a pouty expression. She took the pic closer up to the mirror and showcased her attire well.

In the third and final frame, Jenner attached a group photo of models wearing the new line.

For her caption, Jenner informed fans that Kardashian's new SKIMS collection is available in eight styles, four colors, and sizes ranging from XXS-4X.

In the span of 21 hours, her post racked up more than 223,000 likes and over 680 comments, proving to very popular with her 38.6 million followers.

"KIM IS ADORABLE LADY," one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

"OMG sooo pretty @kimkardashian," another person shared.

"Your family is so precious," remarked a third fan.

"She is one perfect lady," a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on the world of social media is nothing new for Kardashian. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she sported a tight-fitted orange top that featured long sleeves and a turtleneck. The Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor actress tucked the garment into her eye-catching blue leather pants and rocked heels that had jeweled detailing. Kardashian wore her dark hair in one long plait that fell past her waist and was photographed outdoors by a cement light post.

Latest Headlines

Vicky Aisha Goes Topless & Bares Juicy Buns In Leather G-String

February 20, 2021

Michael Moore Slams Rush Limbaugh After His Death For 'Racism' & 'Hate'

February 20, 2021

NFL Rumors: Patriots Reportedly Had Little Faith In Jarrett Stidham As Starting Quarterback

February 20, 2021

Donald Trump Might Have Known About 'Illegal Mercenary Operation,' Journalist Suggests

February 20, 2021

Jessica Naz Flaunts Hot Bod In Green Satin Lingerie

February 20, 2021

Suki Waterhouse Shows Off Her Rock-Hard Abs In A Bra With Molded Cups

February 20, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.