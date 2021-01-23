Kim Kardashian Poses On Her Knees In Her 'Jelly Sheer' SKIMS Collection

Kris Jenner took to Instagram to give fans another update. This time of her daughter Kim Kardashian. The successful businesswoman has her own clothing range, SKIMS, and has dropped a new "jelly sheer" collection. Jenner used the social media platform to promote the new line and hasn't the post hasn't gone unnoticed.

In the first shot, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a semi-sheer black bra top that displayed her decolletage and toned midriff. She teamed the look with matching panties and went barefoot for the occasion. Kardashian kept her nails short for the occasion and styled her dark hair into one long plait.

The makeup guru posed on her knees and took the photo in the mirror with her phone. She appeared to be in a large bathroom setting as a shower and a bath appeared behind her. Kardashian looked at herself on the screen of her phone and placed her right arm beside her.

In the next slide, she stunned in a low-cut red bra with high-waisted biker shorts of the same color. The item of clothing fell above her upper thigh while Kardashian remained barefoot. She let her locks drape in front of her right shoulder for the snapshot.

Kardashian rested her right foot on tiptoes and puckered up her lips, sporting a pouty expression. She took the pic closer up to the mirror and showcased her attire well.

In the third and final frame, Jenner attached a group photo of models wearing the new line.

For her caption, Jenner informed fans that Kardashian's new SKIMS collection is available in eight styles, four colors, and sizes ranging from XXS-4X.

In the span of 21 hours, her post racked up more than 223,000 likes and over 680 comments, proving to very popular with her 38.6 million followers.

"KIM IS ADORABLE LADY," one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

"OMG sooo pretty @kimkardashian," another person shared.

"Your family is so precious," remarked a third fan.

"She is one perfect lady," a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on the world of social media is nothing new for Kardashian. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she sported a tight-fitted orange top that featured long sleeves and a turtleneck. The Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor actress tucked the garment into her eye-catching blue leather pants and rocked heels that had jeweled detailing. Kardashian wore her dark hair in one long plait that fell past her waist and was photographed outdoors by a cement light post.