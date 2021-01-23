Trending Stories
January 23, 2021
'Big Brother' Veteran Quits Show After 22 Seasons
TV
Victoria Miller

Big Brother will undergo a major change for its upcoming 23rd season.

One of the original behind-the-scenes players from the CBS reality show has announced she is stepping down from the role she held since the second season in 2001. Longtime casting director Robyn Kass has announced she is leaving Big Brother to pursue new ventures.

"Bitter Sweet news," Kass wrote on Twitter. "I've been offered some big opportunities in the New Year. After a lot of thought, I've decided to move forward w these projects & take a leave from #BB23. I am excited & have no doubt you'll be in good hands this season!"

Kass is the brains behind some of the biggest fan favorites ever to enter the Big Brother house, including legends such as Dr. Will Kirby, Dan Gheesling, Janelle Pierzina, Danielle Reyes, and Da'Vonne Rogers.

She has also caught plenty of flack for past controversial cast members such as Aaryn Gries, Evel Dick Donato, Jackson Michie, Jack Matthews, and more.

Her efforts have even resulted in a bit of unintentional matchmaking, as multiple stars from the franchise have gone on to get married and have kids together, including Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder and Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson.

"I feel a little bit like cupid, but the funny thing is we don't put people in that house to fall in love. It literally just happens," Kass told The Oprah Magazine.

The cast of Big Brother
CBS

As for past cast controversies and accusations that Big Brother doesn't feature a diverse group of houseguests, Kass told the magazine that her job was to go through the entire country and try to get as many people from different areas and different walks of life as possible. She added sometimes it was difficult, but the team does strive to represent as much as possible. She also promised a bigger focus on diversity in the future.

In response to Kass' announcement that she was leaving the show, Big Brother fans took to Twitter to react to the surprising news.

One fan asked if the entire casting team was getting a serious overhaul.

"BB22 proved that it's not just going for more diversity, the staff needs to be better with casting and step in when houseguests are bullying minorities," one fan tweeted.

Another asked on Twitter for the team to step in to stop the bullying of any cast member and to stop allowing cliques and alliances, which results in a "college mentality" for the cast mates.

The new season of Big Brother is expected to return to CBS this summer.

