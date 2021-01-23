Trending Stories
January 23, 2021
Hailey Grice Poses In Nude Lingerie For Sizzling Bedroom Photos
Instagram Models
Emily Hutchinson

Hailey Grice set pulses racing on Instagram this week when she shared a sizzling double update that showed her posing on her bed in a nude lingerie set. The 22-year-old social media influencer and model didn't leave a lot to the imagination as she rocked a matching bra, panties, and garter belt.

In the first photo, Hailey posed on her knees and placed her hands on her toned and tanned thighs. She propped herself up and put her flawless figure on full display, flashing her décolletage and plenty of cleavage in the plunging number. The underwire bra had a see-through lace trim and a faint square print on the cups. It also boasted adjustable straps, which stretched over both her shoulders.

She paired the top with matching panties that sat low under her navel. They featured the same print and were pulled up over her hips.

The former competitive cheerleader also rocked a matching garter belt around her slim torso. It covered her navel with a piece of thick satin that highlighted her slim waist, while the nude lace had straps that were connected to pieces of ribbon that wrapped around both of her thighs.

Hailey wore her long highlighted hair down in a straight style. She rocked a very similar pose in the second snap, only for that one, she lifted her left hand to touch her locks.

Her bed was made with white and nude bedding and several cushions were propped up against the black headboard. Above that hung two pieces of Dior artwork featuring horses. A full-length mirror was visible behind her.

In the caption, she teased that the "tone" of the day was set by the lingerie a person chooses. According to her geotag, the snaps were taken in Beverly Hills, California. She tagged Lounge Underwear and Lounge Intimates on the first snap, as well as her second account.

The comments section was flooded with praise.

"So beautiful," one user wrote, alongside three red hearts, a heart-eye face, and a fire symbol.

"Wow gorgeous," praised another.

"Looking so beautiful as always," a third person added.

"So gorgeous baby," gushed a fourth admirer, adding a heart and a kissing face to their message.

The upload amassed more than 1,800 comments and almost 70,000 likes, proving popular with Hailey's fans.

As well as receiving praise, Hailey is also a big supporter of her fellow social media models. Last year, she showed her love for Lauren Dascalo after the latter shared a video of herself in a bright yellow bikini.

