January 23, 2021
Victoria's Secret Model Gizele Oliveira Gets On All Fours In Tiny Red String Bikini
nsfw
Emily Hutchinson

Gizele Oliveira got down on the sand in a seriously tiny bikini for a stunning new Instagram upload from Tropic of C, her fellow Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel's swimwear line. Uploaded on January 22, the jaw-dropping shot showed Gizele on all fours at the beach in a strappy two-piece that didn't leave much to the imagination.

The 27-year-old Brazilian supermodel rocked an all-red ensemble, made up of a triangle top that plunged low at the chest with two strings that tied around the back of her neck and others that crisscrossed over her flat tummy. She paired it with barely there bottoms, which sat low under her navel.

Gizele got into a sultry pose and stuck out her booty to promote her friend's line, placing both hands on the ground below her. She put her left over her right and showed off her bright manicure with different colors on each nail. She raised her shoulders and arched her back as she rested her knees on the sand.

Gizele gave the camera a sensual look and slightly turned her head to her right while her natural beauty did all the talking. Her blemish-free skin glowed in the sunlight. She parted her lips and wore her long brunette hair down and pushed over to the left, her locks cascading over her shoulder.

The bright, cloudless sky was visible, along with several tall palm trees. She accessorized with a gold necklace.

In the caption, the brand confirmed that a number of its best-selling swimwear looks were coming back in stock. It urged its followers to sign up for its email list to receive the latest information. The brand also included a link to Gizele's account.

The comments section was full of praise.

"Très belle," one person commented in French, which means very beautiful when translated via Google Translate.

Others flooded the comments section with emoji, including smiley faces with hearts for eyes and kissing faces.

The upload proved popular with the brand's more than 393,000 followers, amassing over 1,100 likes in less than 24 hours.

Gizele appeared to rock the same minuscule bikini in sizzling shots posted to her own account earlier this month. Her photos gave her 1.4 million followers a better look at the bottoms as she revealed they were a thong that flashed plenty of her toned booty.

She also confirmed that the shoot took place in Paia, Hawaii, as she posed and splashed around in the ocean.

