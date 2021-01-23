Trending Stories
January 23, 2021
Carrington Durham Lies On The Beach In A Skimpy Thong Bikini
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Carrington Durham has an incredibly toned body, and she seemingly isn't afraid to show it off in front of the camera. Earlier today, the American bombshell shared a sizzling update to her Instagram page that featured her wearing a sexy bikini set at the beach.

In the first photo, Carrington lay on her stomach while lounging across a light pink satin blanket on the sand. She stretched her legs and propped her upper body up with the help of her arms. The babe stared at the lens with a fierce gaze.

Her flawless skin glowed in the sunshine while the blurry background showed a glimpse of the blue sky and a building.

The second snap featured a closer look at Carrington's face and body. She was still lounging on the ground and let her head lean on her right arm. She looked straight into the camera with her lips slightly pouting. A swipe to the right showed the model holding a watermelon and opening her mouth wide as if eating the fruit. In the lower right corner of the image, flowers and bread were visible.

Carrington rocked a white two-piece swimsuit that showcased her insane figure. The top featured fully lined cups that hugged her buxom curves, and they were adorned with sparkly crystals that glimmered in the sunlight. The deep neckline showcased a nice look at her decolletage while thin straps provided support and clung to her shoulders, highlighting her lean arms.

She sported matching thong bottoms that were made of ribbed material. The waistband helped accentuate her small waist and hips, and the high-cut design showcased plenty of skin. Meanwhile, the back portion displayed her round posterior.

For her accessories, Carrington sported a pair of diamond-encrusted hoop earrings, studs, a pearl necklace, and several other necklaces. She left her highlighted locks loose and opted for a wavy hairstyle. As for her nails, they were painted with a light polish.

In the caption, Carrington urged her fans to check out all the pics in the new upload. She also gave credit to the professional photographer who took the amazing pictures by tagging his Instagram page in the post.

As of this writing, the new post has received more than 50,300 likes and over 160 comments. Many of her fans and fellow influencers rushed to the comments section and dropped gushing messages. Most of them praised her sheer display of skin, while several other followers chose to express their admiration for the model through emoji.

"Why need another sunshine when you are the sunshine," gushed a fan.

"You look so beautiful in your set. You also have a cute smile," added another social media user.

