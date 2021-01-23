Trending Stories
January 23, 2021
Ellie O'Donnell Flaunts Cleavage & Killer Body In Sexy Lingerie: 'Friday Night Chills'
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Ellie O'Donnell took to Instagram Friday, January 22, to share a new photo with her 1.2 million followers. The English model is famous for showing off her incredibly fit figure in sexy ensembles, and the latest update was no different. She looked gorgeous in a Lounge Underwear lingerie set that did nothing but favors for her bodacious physique.

The blond hottie rocked a black bra-and-panties combo that showed off her assets. The bra boasted classic, padded triangle cups that were made of soft fabric. The garment had a plunging neckline that flaunted her ample cleavage, and the signature Lounge logo was printed in white on the thick band that hugged her toned midriff.

She wore matching undies that featured high leg cuts, which helped accentuate the curves of her waist. The waistline sat below her belly button, and it highlighted her taut stomach and abs. Like the bra, the bottoms also had the brand's logo printed in the center of their thick waistband.

For the photo, Ellie was indoors and dressed in scanty intimates. She posed in front of a mirror and stood with her hip popped to the side as she crossed one thigh over the other. The babe held her phone with her left hand, angling the mobile device in front of her body to get the best angle possible. She tugged on her briefs while pouting her lips and winking. She gazed at the screen and took the selfie.

The lighting inside the room made her flawlessly tanned skin appear glowing in the shot. Wooden-style floors, gray walls, and a white door made up the background of the snapshot.

Ellie wrote a short caption about her Friday night, and she also gave credit to Lounge Underwear by tagging the retailer in both the caption and picture. She added a hashtag indicating that the upload was for an ad.

The co-founder of the ODolls Collection opted for a wavy hairstyle. She had a side part and let the long strands cascade over her shoulders with the ends grazing her bust. She wore a pair of twisted hoop earrings, a necklace with a cross pendant, a bangle, and a watch as accessories.

Ellie's newest social media share was a big hit with her avid fans. It amassed more than 26,700 likes and 190 comments in under a day of being live on Instagram. Many of her online admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. Countless other supporters struggled to find the right words and used a trail of emoji instead.

"Looking totally and utterly gorgeous," a follower commented.

"God was showing off when he created you," added another fan.

