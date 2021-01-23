Trending Stories
January 23, 2021
Katie Couric's 'Jeopardy!' Gig Reportedly In Trouble After She Said Trump Supporters Should Be 'Deprogrammed'
Donald Trump
Nathan Francis

Katie Couric's candid thoughts on supporters of former President Donald Trump could create a sticky situation for her upcoming Jeopardy! gig, a new report indicates.

The former Today co-anchor said during an appearance on Bill Maher's show that the former president and other prominent Republicans had been spreading so many lies to his supporters that they now need to be deprogrammed. As the New York Post's Page Six noted, Couric did not hold back in her remarks, which pointed to misinformation about the alleged voter fraud that Trump claimed cost him the election.

"But I also think some of them are believing the garbage that they are being fed 24/7 on the internet, by their constituents, and they bought into this big lie," she said.

"And the question is how are we going to really almost deprogram these people who have signed up for the cult of Trump."
Though others have shared similar feelings, Couric could face an especially strong backlash given the audience for her new job. The report noted that she has been picked as one of the guest presenters for Jeopardy! following the death of Alex Trebek. A source told Page Six that some close to the show were worried that her remarks might not go over well with viewers, as the program has an audience with a mean age of 64.2 years.

"Katie's comments so soon after she was announced as a host are very concerning to the producers. They are worried there will be a backlash against her. There has already been some complaints," the unnamed source said, adding that the game show attracts a "traditional bunch" who might find her remarks on the former president's supporters to be polarizing.

The outlet added that guest host Ken Jennings had already walked back some of his anti-Trump comments, issuing an apology for tweets sent close to four years ago. The insider said that Couric will likely be under the same pressure to apologize, though producers aren't holding their breath.

"Time will tell if she does, but Jeopardy! producers are expecting her to be a diva about it," the source said.

As the report noted, Couric is part of a group of guest stars who will be taking over hosting duties, though her role will be especially prominent. Couric's weeklong stint would make her the first-ever female host, though she will be followed later by actress Mayim Bialik. Others taking over the hosting duties include Aaron Rodgers and CBS News correspondent Bill Whitaker.

