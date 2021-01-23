Tahlia Skaines Puts Her Cleavage On Display In A Slinky Mini Dress: 'Saturday Mood'

Tahlia Skaines took to her Instagram page on Friday, January 22, to share a smoking hot update with her 582,000 followers. In the latest snaps, the Australian model and entrepreneur rocked a tight-fitting mini dress that showed off her enviable assets and toned figure.

In the first snapshot, Tahlia could be seen outdoors in her sexy outfit. She posed in front of a cafe, standing with her thighs parted and the left side of her body mostly captured in the shot. The babe raised her arms in the air as she looked straight into the camera, smiling brightly.

In the second photo, Tahlia made some slight changes to her stance. This time, she placed one foot forward and angled her head to the side as she looked down to the ground. She lifted her right hand to touch her sunglasses, which were worn on top of her head.

A glimpse of the bistro was seen behind her. A brown bar table attached to the wall with three white chairs and two potted plants were also visible in the background.

Tahlia rocked a super short beige dress, seemingly made of thin, stretchable fabric. The upper part had a tank top design with floss-like straps that clung to her lean shoulders, accentuating her slim arms. The clothing also boasted a scoop design that displayed a nice view of her decolletage. The tight fit of the garment emphasized her slender frame and made her cleavage pop. It had a hem similar to that of a pencil skirt that reached her upper thighs.

She completed her look with a white bag that had a long chain strap. She wore her purse over her shoulder.

For the occasion, the influencer tied her platinum blond hair in a bun. The front section was left down, framing her face. She also painted her long nails with a light polish. The hottie kept her accessories minimal and sported a pair of earrings, a ring, and a bracelet.

In the caption, Tahlia wrote about her conscious state of mind. She also revealed that her dress came from White Box Boutique and mentioned the brand's ongoing sale, adding a discount code for her fans to use.

Since being published, the new Instagram update has been liked more than 8,200 times and received over 75 comments. Tahlia's legion of fans wrote various messages in the comments section, with most of them telling her how sexy she looked. Some admirers decided to leave a string of emoji as an expression of their admiration for the model.

"You're just so cute," a fan wrote.

"Wow! How beautiful! You are just perfect," gushed an admirer.