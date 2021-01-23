Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Lauren Alexis Flaunts Cuves In Marabou Fur-Trimmed Lingerie: 'Fortnite or Warzone?'

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

Instagram Models

Jessica Naz Flaunts Hot Bod In Green Satin Lingerie

Instagram Models

Kindly Myers Sprawls Out In Bed In Lacy White Lingerie: 'Netflix And Chill?'

Instagram Models

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

Instagram Models

Sarah Harris Shows Off Her Sweaty Chest In Black Bikini While Sitting With Legs Apart

January 23, 2021
Top House Republican Says He Disagrees With First-Day Impeachment Articles Filed Against Joe Biden
US Politics
Nathan Francis

The top Republican in the House of Representatives said he disagrees with a member of his caucus who filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden on his first full day in office.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said that he spoke with Rep. Marjorie Greene, a Georgia Republican who has come under criticism for her connections to the QAnon conspiracy theory that claimed Donald Trump was fighting against a secret cabal of satanic Democrats. As The Hill reported, McCarthy said that while his colleague had a right to submit the impeachment articles, he said the timing was not right and implied that it was purely a political act.

"I called her. I disagree with that. That's exactly what the Democrats did with President Trump, and why we disagreed with when they wanted to come after him for purely political reasons," McCarthy said.

"I think Republicans are better than that. That this is one of the arguments we used against the Democrats, and I don't think we should use it either."
As the report noted, the text of the articles was not immediately available, and Greene did not provide exact details of what she included, but she hinted that Biden has abused his power through his son's Ukrainian business interests. Trump had already been impeached for pushing for Ukraine to dig up dirt on the Bidens, making unfounded claims of corruption related to their business dealings there. He was ultimately acquitted.

In a statement, Green argued that Biden was unfit to hold office, claiming he had a "pattern of abuse" while serving with former President Barack Obama.

"President Biden has demonstrated that he will do whatever it takes to bail out his son, Hunter, and line his family's pockets with cash from corrupt foreign energy companies," Greene said in a statement.

While there does not appear to be GOP support for her attempt to impeach Biden, Trump will soon be facing his second impeachment trial, this one coming after he has left office. As The Inquisitr reported, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer came to an agreement with Republicans to allow a delay before the trial begins, giving the now-former commander in chief time to put together a legal team. He was impeached in a bipartisan vote earlier this month after hundreds of his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol following a speech in which Trump implored them to be tough and told them he would march to the Capitol with them.

Latest Headlines

Michael Moore Slams Rush Limbaugh After His Death For 'Racism' & 'Hate'

February 20, 2021

NFL Rumors: Patriots Reportedly Had Little Faith In Jarrett Stidham As Starting Quarterback

February 20, 2021

Donald Trump Might Have Known About 'Illegal Mercenary Operation,' Journalist Suggests

February 20, 2021

Jessica Naz Flaunts Hot Bod In Green Satin Lingerie

February 20, 2021

Suki Waterhouse Shows Off Her Rock-Hard Abs In A Bra With Molded Cups

February 20, 2021

Devin Nunes Says Conservatives Need Alternative Social Media Platforms 

February 20, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.