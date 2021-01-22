Devin Brugman Flaunts Lean Legs In Tiny Miniskirt

On Friday, January 22, American model and businesswoman Devin Brugman uploaded a series of stunning snaps for her 1.3 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photos showed the 30-year-old posing on a green velvet chair in a white-walled room. The geotag suggested that the pictures were taken in Los Angeles, California.

She opted to wear a corset top adorned with a vintage-inspired floral pattern. She paired the revealing garment with a matching miniskirt. The ensemble, which was from the clothing company Miaou, showcased her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs. She finished off the look with brown heeled boots, twisted hoop earrings, and gold bracelets. The model also wore her long locks in loose waves.

In the first image, Devin kneeled on the chair and pressed both of her hands on the floor. She looked directly at the camera lens, flashing her beautiful smile. She altered her position for the following photo by sitting on the furniture. She turned to the side and rested her elbows on her knees. She turned her neck to focus her gaze on the camera lens with a small smile playing on her lips, as she grasped her hair.

Devin lowered her hands and crossed her legs while she closed her eyes in the third snap. The final shot showed her lying on her side.

Fans seemed to have loved the post as it soon racked up more than 15,000 likes. Quite a few of Devin's followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

"The most beautiful," wrote one fan, adding a string of red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

"So stunning," added a different devotee, along with a pink heart emoji.

"These are really cute photos. Just saying," remarked another admirer.

"You're looking gorgeous," chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Devin graciously responded to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that she has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload content that shows her wearing risque outfits.

For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a plunging black crop top and a coordinating miniskirt. That post has been liked over 15,000 times since it was shared.