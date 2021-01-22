Trending Stories
January 22, 2021
Arianny Celeste Bends Over To Show Off Cleavage In Pink Bodysuit While Modeling Sexy Valentine's Day Looks
nsfw
Treva Bowdoin

Arianny Celeste showed off three sexy looks that would be perfect for a Valentine's Day date, and each outfit was designed with a different style personality in mind.

The UFC octagon girl took to Instagram on Friday evening to treat her 3.2 million followers to a mini fashion show. In her fun video, she demonstrated how to elevate an array of ensembles using bling from the curated jewelry box service Girlfriend Box.

Arianny filmed her footage in front of her impressive closet. Rows of designer high heels filled the shelves behind her, some of which would require a step ladder to reach. Colorful clothing was tightly packed on two racks attached to the shelving unit.

For all three of her looks, the model wore her brunette hair styled in bouncy curls that brought out her honey-colored highlights. Her first outfit was sporty, and she kept it nice and simple by wearing nothing but a pink bodysuit with legs that hit mid-thigh. The garment was crafted out of shiny stretch material that left little of her curvy figure to the imagination. It featured spaghetti straps and a scoop neck that showed off an eyeful of her colossal cleavage.

Arianny added one more athletic touch by accessorizing with a white snapback. Her jewelry included a bangle bracelet and a silver choker necklace formed from heart-shaped chain links. While leaning forward in front of the camera to provide a better view of the piece, she also gave her fans a closer look at her busty chest.

Arianny described her next ensemble as "classic." It was a red bandage dress that fit her body like a glove, perfectly showcasing her fit figure's hourglass shape. The spicy number had a plunging back and a deep V-neck that displayed her décolletage. The jewelry that she paired it with was a unique necklace that was half silver, half pearls. The piece included a reflective heart pendant.

For her final ensemble, she went with an edgy aesthetic. She wore a cropped, black leather top underneath an open fuchsia blazer. Her high-waisted shorts matched the coat, as did the belt that they included. The necklace that she rocked with this look was a chunky chain with a large "Love" pendant.

Arianny got sassy and flirty throughout her video, puckering her lips and tossing her hair around as she posed. Her viewers seemed to enjoy every minute of it.

"You are truly beautiful," read one rave review.

"Looking better than ever," wrote another admirer in the comments section.

"Absolutely killin it!" added a third fan.

In another recent share, Arianny rocked a look that would be ideal for a Valentine's Day night in. She was shown wearing black lingerie while enjoying a cup of strong coffee.

