January 23, 2021
NBA Rumors: Nets Could Trade Kyrie Irving To Spurs For DeMar DeRozan, Dejounte Murray & Multiple 1st-Rounders
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Despite numerous calls for them to undergo a full-scale rebuild, the San Antonio Spurs still refuse to take a different route and choose to remain a competitive team in the 2020-21 NBA season. Instead of trading their veterans before the 2021 trade deadline and focusing on the development of their young core, it's becoming more likely that the Spurs will try to build a roster that could increase their chances of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the 2021 NBA championship title. One of the dream trade targets for Spurs this season is All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets.

As of now, there's no strong indication that the Nets are planning to part ways with Irving, but with the drama surrounding Uncle Drew since the 2020 offseason, some people think that he could become available on the market before the 2021 trade deadline. When that happens, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network believes that the Spurs could come up with an interesting offer that could convince the Nets to engage in a blockbuster deal. In the proposed scenario, San Antonio would be sending a package that includes DeMar DeRozan, Dejounte Murray, a 2021 first-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2025 first-round pick, and the right to swap first-rounders in 2022 to Brooklyn in exchange for Irving.

"Brooklyn could have another blockbuster deal in store if they were to send Irving away. This would certainly shake things up but it would also replenish some assets that they were forced to give up in the James Harden deal. It begins with DeMar DeRozan and Dejounte Murray. DeMar DeRozan would join James Harden and Kevin Durant to create another big three. Murray has the capability to be the new point guard of the future. The Nets would also gain three first-round picks and a swap. The return would not be cheap but it could be worth it for both sides."

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts toward Kevin Durant #7 during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Barclays Center on January 01, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Getty Images | Sarah Stier

The price of bringing a player of Irving's caliber to San Antonio would undeniably be very expensive, but it might be worth it for the Spurs, especially if they want to spend the remaining years of Coach Gregg Popovich in the league competing in the loaded Western Conference. Irving would give them a player whom they could officially call the face of the franchise.

As a prolific scorer, a great playmaker, and an elite three-point shooter, he would bring significant improvement to their performance on the offensive end of the floor. Irving wouldn't make them an instant title contender, but if he performs well this season, he could help the Spurs become a more desirable destination for superstar free agents in the 2021 offseason.

Meanwhile, the proposed deal would make sense for the Nets if Irving starts becoming a distraction to their team. By sending him to San Antonio, they would not only be receiving another All-Star caliber player in DeRozan and a young and promising guard in Murray, but they would also be able to replenish their war chest of first-round picks.

