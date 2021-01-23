Surfer Julia Muniz Wears Only Strands Of Shells & White Bikini Briefs While Posing In The Sea

Instagram model Julia Muniz took to her social media platform on Friday afternoon with a pair of naturally breathtaking snaps that thrilled her 748,000 followers. The stunning brunette showcased her athletic figure while posing in a lush, tranquil environment for the snaps, to which she credited Hawaii-based photography company Sea Your Light.

Julia wore a pair of simple, brief-style bikini bottoms that contrasted beautifully with her deep, golden tan. They sat midway across her slender hips, and the clingy fit emphasized the tautness of her belly.

She opted to go topless in the update and instead used long strings of tiny white seashells to cover her bare breasts. It appeared that the necklace was comprised of multiple strands of different varieties of shell which were attached in certain sections by larger pieces of the oceanic beads. The ends of the accessory draped over her bust and grazed the top of her long legs, and they were adorned with cream-colored fauna and additional shells that were formed in the shape of flowers.

Julia geotagged her location on the tropical island of Tahiti, a part of French Polynesia. She stood in mellow, green-blue water that reached the tops of her knees. Her chiseled physique was dotted with droplets of saltwater and drenched in vivid sunshine that created bright highlights along her shoulders, decolletage, and thighs. Her long, black tresses were wet and glistening as they spilled messily against her face and upper back.

The background in the photos showed a craggy shoreline covered with vibrant green bushes and lined with a row of tall, skinny palm trees.

Julia's Instagram supporters flooded the comments section with a barrage of compliments and appreciation for the update, both in the form of words as well as affectionate emoji. The adjectives "stunning" and "gorgeous" appeared multiple times, and the beloved flame and heart emoji dotted the page prolifically.

Recently, The Inquisitr covered a tempting video share in which Julia modeled a series of revealing bathing suits designed by the company she recently co-founded with a friend and model from Hawaii.

Julia posed flirtatiously as she displayed all three sides of each bikini, making minor adjustments here and there to demonstrate the snug fit and immaculate design of each garment. She shifted her taut derriere back and forth to emphasize the cheeky cut of the bottoms, titillating fans with her impressive backside.

To date, over 20,000 people have double-tapped their screens to show their love for the Brazilian-born beauty.