Model Kami Osman Calls Herself 'Blessed' While Wearing A Tiny String Bikini

Social media star Kami Osman dropped the jaws of her 881,000 Instagram followers after posting a photo in which she modeled a tiny string bikini while declaring herself "blessed." The influencer first rose to fame after being dubbed the "Canadian Kim Kardashian" and has since launched a successful career in both the fashion and music industries.

The bikini featured a bright abstract pattern in red and orange tones. The combination not only added a bright pop of color to the shot but also highlighted Kami's golden skin.

The top of the bikini was a classic triangle style with a low neckline that exposed the model's collarbone and décolletage. String ties fastened together into a bow in the center of the bust to add a sweet and feminine touch to the otherwise sultry look. The strings also fastened behind Kami's neck to create a halter silhouette.

Kami completed the swim set with a pair of matching bottoms. They were a high-rise silhouette, and the sides were pulled upward toward her midriff in order to accentuate the curves of her waist and hips. The ties were fastened into bows at the sides, mirroring the top.

Kami accessorized with a pair of large gold hoop earrings and sported a chic beige manicure. She also wore a pair of sunglasses with pink shades that she rested on her head. Her hair was styled into a voluminous bombshell look, and her brunette locks cascaded down past her shoulders.

The setting for the photo was a glamorous rooftop with a view of trees and houses below. She posed by facing the camera directly and crossing her left leg slightly in front of her right in order to accentuate her hourglass figure. Kami rested one hand by her thigh and used the other to adjust her sunglasses. For the final touch, she smiled while looking off into the distance.

Fans went wild over the new upload and awarded the post over 24,000 likes and around 120 comments.

"You are body goals," proclaimed one awestruck user, emphasizing the declaration with a heart-eye face emoji.

"Yes, you are absolutely blessed," joked a second, referencing the caption for the photo.

"You are a gorgeous goddess," gushed a third.

"Can we get her to a million followers?" asked a fourth, concluding the comment with a number of emoji including two red hearts and four 100 percent symbols.

