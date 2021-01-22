Trending Stories
January 22, 2021
AEW News: Controversial Former WWE Superstar Lets Slip That He's Joining The Company
Wrestling
Kieran Fisher

Former WWE superstar Ryback has taken a break from in-ring competition in recent years, but could be set to join All Elite Wrestling. As Ringside News pointed out, "The Big Guy" hinted that he's on the way to the promotion during the latest episode of Ryback TV.

According to Ryback -- who was released by WWE in 2016 -- he will "be going to the competition" to help them defeat his former employer's shows in the weekly ratings war.

While he didn't mention AEW by name, the fact he referred to his next destination as "the competition" suggested that was the company he was referring to.

As Ringside News highlighted, AEW hasn't confirmed Ryback's arrival as of this writing. It hasn't even been revealed if there's any interest from their end, though his friendship with Cody Rhodes -- who is one of the promotion's executive vice presidents -- has been well documented.

The article also noted how Ryback has taken a break from competing in recent years to recover from health issues. However, he's confirmed that he's been cleared to wrestle again, and he's stated that he will be back on television in the near future.

It's unlikely that he'll return to WWE due to his fractured relationship with the company's management team and some of its personnel. He's had a well-publicized feud with Mark Henry of late, and he's prone to taking shots at Vince McMahon.

Ryback carries opponent on his shoulders
WWE

As The Inquisitr previously documented, Ryback recently claimed that McMahon has health issues and is no longer cut out for his job. Before that, he said that the world will be a better place when his former boss dies, which caused some controversy among fans and pundits.

Ringside News also noted that Ryback and his former employers have been entangled in a legal battle since they parted ways, which has caused some bad blood between them. They are fighting over some of his trademarks, and the battle has proven to be expensive. WWE has made amends with exiled stars in the past, however, so anything is possible.

AEW has brought in numerous old WWE stars since its inception, and the corporation has expressed an interest in hiring more athletic big men. Ryback certainly fits the bill in that regard, and his television experience could be an asset to the young promotion.

Ryback was an Intercontinental Champion who flirted with the main event scene during his WWE tenure, so he'd be joining AEW as a decorated performer if the reports are true.

