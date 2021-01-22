Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 22, 2021
Thanos Creator Says The Mad Titan Will Appear In The MCU's Upcoming 'Eternals'
Movies
Caitlin Albers

It looks like we haven't seen the last of Thanos, according to the co-creator of the character. The Mad Titan first appeared in the post-credits scene of the original Avengers film and had a small cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy. He eventually popped up in the post-credits scene of Avengers: Age of Ultron and was mentioned in a handful of films before snapping away half of the universe's population in Avengers: Infinity War.

His time in the MCU seemed to come to an end in Avengers: Endgame when he was defeated at the hands of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. That may not be the case, as it's now being reported that Thanos will pop up in the upcoming Eternals film, which is due out at the end of this year. Jim Starlin, the character's co-creator, revealed on the Phase Zero podcast (via Comic Book) that Thanos was not done in the MCU.

The hosts of Phase Zero inquired if bringing Thanos back into another Marvel Studios project would be a wise decision, and the answer was quite surprising.

"I think they are," Starlin said. "They made a truck of money off of and I believe I've heard some rumors that he's coming back in different things. The first I think I've heard confirmed from Marvel Studios, he's going to be in at least a guest appearance inside the Eternals. So he's going to be around."

The cast of Marvel Studios' Eternals poses at an event.
Getty Images | Jesse Grant

This is the first it's ever been heard that Thanos would be showing up in another movie, but the quote suggests it's not going to be a major role. An appearance in Eternals could make sense, especially if it is in a guest role. Many fans of the MCU have been questioning for years why the titular heroes wouldn't have at least tried to stop the supervillain from wiping out so many people. The group is a cosmic race who were granted their power by Celestials and are believed to be some of the most powerful comic book characters ever created.

The Chloe Zhao-directed flick is expected to span 7,000 years, giving plenty of opportunity for Thanos and his evil plan to be addressed. Whether the film will mention the events of Infinity War and Endgame remains to be seen. The Mad Titan is estimated to be around 1,000 years old, so he definitely would have been on the immortals' radar on more than one occasion.

Eternals is set to hit theaters on November 5, 2021, provided the current slate is not further pushed back due to the ongoing health crisis.

Latest Headlines

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

February 18, 2021

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

February 18, 2021

Sofia Richie Flashes Incredible Thighs In Miniscule Miniskirt & Strappy Heels

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.