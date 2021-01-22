Trending Stories
January 22, 2021
Eva Marie & Maryse Mizanin Sizzle In 'Baywatch'-Themed Bathing Suits & Sunglasses In Throwback Beach Snap
nsfw
Kieran Fisher

Former WWE superstar Eva Marie took to Instagram this week to wish her friend -- and fellow wrestler -- Maryse Mizanin a happy birthday. To celebrate the occasion, she shared a throwback snap of the two of them rocking some figure-flaunting swimwear with her 4.5 million followers, much to their delight.

The photo depicted the two bombshells standing on a beach on a sunny day. They both wore red one-piece bathing suits that accentuated their toned legs and flawless physiques. The duo topped off their get-ups with sunglasses that gave them a cool and mysterious aura.

According to Marie, their goal was to pay tribute to Baywatch, and their outfits certainly lived up to the beach outfits in the iconic series. She also described them as "fire" and "ice," presumably due to their hair colors.

In the photo, Marie, who had bright red hair at the time, stood forward and straight with her arm wrapped around her blond friend. Maryse, meanwhile, stood side-on and brushed her left hand through her golden locks. Her swimming attire also exposed an ample amount of sideboob.

The image has received plenty of likes from the duo's fans and admirers as well. Over 42,000 people have hit the like button since the snap was uploaded to the image-sharing platform. Some of their more vocal supporters also flocked to the comments section and bestowed them with compliments and positive sentiments.

"Looking hot, mamas," wrote one Instagram user, who added a love heart emoji for extra emphasis.

"One Word in this: PERFECTION," wrote a second Instagrammer.

"I loved you two together," noted another Instagram user.

Some of Marie's admirers also said that they miss seeing her and Maryse on WWE television. Marie parted ways with the company in 2017, but she has been linked with a return in recent months. Some reports have stated that she's even recorded some vignettes already.

Maryse is still employed by the promotion, but she has only made sporadic appearances in recent years due to starting a family with her husband, The Miz. The couple's reality series, Miz and Mrs, has kept her in the limelight during her wrestling hiatus, however.

Marie has also lit up social media with more sultry snaps lately. As The Inquisitr documented last week, she shared a snap of her preparing for a marathon. While she admitted that she wasn't looking forward to the task, most of her admirers enjoyed the photo and gave her some words of encouragement.

