Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 22, 2021
Charly Jordan Tugs Down Pants To Show Off Semi-Sheer Black Panties & Tells Certain People To Unfollow Her
Instagram Models
Treva Bowdoin

Charly Jordan took to Instagram on Friday to share a provocative set of pics that showed her flaunting her fantastic physique in sexy lingerie. The model also delivered a message for her followers who aren't fond of her racier content.

While Charly's white-hot snapshots gave many of her 4.1 million IG fans an additional reason to celebrate the start of the weekend, her caption seemed to suggest that others were anything but happy about her share. She's seemingly had issues with people reporting her Instagram posts so that they get taken down. She used her latest post to ask the people who are doing this to simply unfollow her instead.

In the photos that she was fearful of having removed, she rocked a black lingerie set. Her top featured underwire and a molded design that enhanced her perky cleavage. Mesh with a subtle sheen was stretched over the cups for a textured look, while the plunging neckline and bottom were finished with scallop trim.

Charly's panties were crafted out of floral lace. Unlike her bra, her scanty bottoms were semi-sheer. They had skinny side bands with gold sliders for an adjustable fit. The waistline hit low on her sculpted lower abdomen, and it was finished with fluttery eyelash lace.

Charly wore a pair of olive green sweatpants over her underwear. They featured pockets and a drawstring waist, but the model left the strings untied. She revealed that the pants were from Revolve.

She wore the waist slung down low on her shapely hips so that the top of her panties peeked out. She accessorized her unusual ensemble with a pair of silver dangle cross earrings and a necklace with a sword pendant. The dangerous-looking charm had a rosebud on the pommel, and it matched a tattoo on Charly's right wrist.

The recording artist had her springy blond curls pulled back, leaving a few tendrils to frame her stunning face. In her first photo, she reached up to place her hands on the sides of her neck. This pressed her breasts together to create more cleavage.

Next, Charly hooked her left thumb over her pants' loose waistband and pulled it down to reveal more of her undies. The final snapshot captured her crossing her arms in front of her chest while giving the camera a fierce look.

Charly's fans showed their appreciation for her pics by liking them over 220,000 times. Some of her admirers also shared their thoughts about her more critical followers.

"They just don't appreciate art," read one message left in her post's comments section.

"Oh, they're just jealous," suggested another fan.

"It's definitely the Karens and people with nothing else to do with their time that make petty reports on photo," a third supporter added.

Latest Headlines

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

February 18, 2021

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

February 18, 2021

Sofia Richie Flashes Incredible Thighs In Miniscule Miniskirt & Strappy Heels

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.