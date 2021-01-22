Veronica Bielik Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Skintight Activewear

On Friday, January 22, Polish model Veronica Bielik shared a sizzling snap with her 3 million Instagram followers.

In the first image, the 27-year-old stood with her shoulders back and her legs spread in front of a wall adorned with framed artwork. She looked directly at the camera lens with a small smile playing on her lips. She changed her location for the following photo, which consisted of a close-up shot. What appears to be a sofa, a glass coffee table, and a lamp can be seen in the background. The final snap showed her sitting on the floor. She placed her arm in between her thighs and continued to focus her gaze on the camera, smiling sweetly.

For the casual photo shoot, Veronica flaunted her fantastic figure in skintight activewear from the clothing brand Bo and Tee. The set featured a ribbed black crop top with zipper detailing and a pair of matching drawstring shorts. Her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs were put on display. The model also wore her long honey-colored hair down in a slightly tousled style.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation advertised for Bo and Tee.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 60,000 likes. Quite a few of Veronica's followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

"Love it! And you look so nice in it," wrote one fan, adding a red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

"Looking so lovely," added a different devotee.

"Truly stunning beauty," remarked another admirer, followed by a red heart, raised hands heart-eye, and fire emoji.

"Such gorgeous and very beautiful [photos] Veronica," chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Veronica engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, she is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a strappy black sports bra and a pair of low-rise bottoms while posing before an ATV. That post has been liked over 80,000 times since it was shared.