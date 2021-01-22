Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 22, 2021
Democrats Eye 14th Amendment To Bar Donald Trump From Ever Holding Office Again
Donald Trump
Damir Mujezinovic

Last week, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives impeached former President Donald Trump for the second time, accusing him of inciting an insurrection against the U.S. government.

The articles of impeachment have yet to be sent to the Senate and Trump's fate remains unclear. According to a Friday report from The Hill, however, some Democrats are considering using the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution to prevent him from ever holding office again.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said that "the remedies of the 14th Amendment certainly may be appropriate for someone who incites an insurrection as Donald Trump did," but stressed that talk of barring the former commander-in-chief from holding office was still hypothetical.

Blumenthal's fellow Connecticuter Chris Murphy said that using the 14th Amendment was "certainly a possibility," but described it as an "avenue separate and aside from impeachment."

Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia conceded that the idea is being contemplated and suggested that he would be in favor of invoking the constitutional mechanism. He noted that he wants President Joe Biden and his administration to have the space necessary to pursue their agenda, but said that he is "quite confident" that Congress could take action.

Crucially, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has made it clear that he is of the opinion that Trump should never be able to lead the United States again, seemingly signaling support for using the 14th Amendment.

"After what he has done, the consequences of which we were all witness to, Donald Trump should not be eligible to run for office ever again."
The upper chamber is divided 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans and conviction would require two-thirds of the vote, so it remains unclear if pro-impeachment lawmakers even have the votes to convict Trump. However, barring him being elected again would only require a simple majority.

Chuck Schumer, Democratic senators walk to a media event at the U.S. Capitol.
Getty Images | Drew Angerer

Legal experts are divided on the issue. University of Chicago Law School's Daniel Hemel, for instance, said that barring Trump from running again "would raise serious constitutional questions."

"Trump's defenders would no doubt argue that the law violates the bill of attainder clause, and unlike many of Trump's legal arguments, this one would be far from frivolous," Hemel said.

However, the University of Virginia's Philip Zelikow recently argued that "Congress can apply the 14th Amendment disqualification to Trump, by majority vote."

Some Republicans, meanwhile, are already pushing to impeach Biden. As The Inquisitr reported, one day after Biden was sworn-in, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia filed impeachment articles, accusing him of cashing in on his political connections.

Latest Headlines

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

February 18, 2021

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

February 18, 2021

Sofia Richie Flashes Incredible Thighs In Miniscule Miniskirt & Strappy Heels

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.