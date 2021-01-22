Trending Stories
January 22, 2021
Fitness Model Ainsley Rodriguez Wears A Tiny String Bikini While Drinking From A Coconut
Instagram Models
Anna Harnes

Social media star Ainsley Rodriguez wowed her nearly 2 million Instagram followers after posting a photo where she rocked a bikini while riding on the bow of a boat.

The bikini had a fun multicolored pattern that added not only a bright pop of color to the shot but also flattered Ainsley's golden tan. The background of the fabric was a rich green hue, while light pink flowers and darker pink stripes added some contrast to the garment.

The top of the bikini was a classic triangle style with a plunging neckline that revealed the fitness influencer's collarbone and décolletage. A pair of strings also tied around the back of the neck.

Ainsley completed the swim set with a pair of matching bottoms. They were a low-rise silhouette, and its side strings wrapped around her hips in a way that accentuated her hourglass figure. The sides were also fastened into bows to add a sweet and feminine touch to the look.

To shield her eyes from the sun, Ainsley wore a classic Panama hat. She accessorized with a charm pendant and a cuff bracelet. She also sported a chic pink manicure.

The setting for the photo was a luxurious boat surrounded by picturesque blue waters. Ainsley sat at the bow so that fans were given a full view of the clear sunny sky and lush green coastline in the distance.

The fitness trainer posed by angling her body sideways. She sat on her knees and appeared to be captured mid-laugh while smiling at an object off-frame. In one hand, she held a coconut with a straw extending from it, adding to the tropical vibe of the photo.

In the caption, Rodriguez played on a pun on her location by writing about her "vitamin sea." She also wished her followers a happy weekend.

Fans went wild over the shot and awarded the upload over 16,000 likes and more than 240 comments within an hour of posting.

"You make anything and everything look so beautiful and stunning my friend," one awestruck user gushed, emphasizing the compliment with a number of emoji including a smiley face, a purple heart, and a 100 percent symbol.

"Beautiful scenery! Ocean isn't too bad either," a second person joked.

"The best smile. Sending you positive vibes for the weekend," a third fan wished.

"Beauty on a boat," added a fourth, concluding the comment with a red rose, heart-eye, and fire symbol.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Ainsley had previously stunned fans after completing a grueling workout while in a mismatched swim set.

