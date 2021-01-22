Trending Stories
January 22, 2021
Lauren Drain Shows Off Her Sculpted Postpartum Body: 'It Wasn't Easy'
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

"The World's Hottest Nurse" Lauren Drain tantalized her 3.7 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a snap in which she rocked a skimpy outfit to showcase her postpartum figure. Lauren, who is a fitness model, is officially one year postpartum, as she mentioned in the caption of the post.

The photo was taken at the beach in Tulum, Mexico, as the geotag indicated, and Lauren stood in her bare feet on the sand. A wooden fence separated the area where she was from the beach leading up to the water, but the ocean could still be spotted from her position, stretching out to the horizon.

Lauren rocked a black sports bra or bikini top that had a scandalously low-cut scooped neckline which revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Thick straps extended over her shoulders, leaving her sculpted arms on display, and the garment also showcased her chiseled abs.

Lauren paired the skimpy top with neon green booty shorts that had high-waisted sides and a hem that barely came to the bottom of her shapely posterior. Her sculpted legs were exposed in the skimpy shorts, and her body was angled slightly to the side so her fans could check out both her front and part of her back in the revealing ensemble.

Lauren also added a few accessories, including a delicate bracelet on one wrist, a necklace that dangled down just above her cleavage, and what appeared to be a thin string anklet.

She had her long blond locks pulled back in a ponytail, with a few strands framing her face pinned back. She had a barbell with two plates on her shoulders, her hands resting on the bar on either side of her. Her gaze was focused on something off in the distance and her lips were slightly parted in concentration.

She paired the shot with a caption revealing that the process of gaining back her body after giving birth wasn't easy. Her followers loved the share, and the post racked up over 8,200 likes within just one hour, as well as 69 comments from her audience.

"You look amazing," one fan wrote.

"Oh my. Insane body and insane legs," another follower chimed in, followed by a string of flame emoji.

"That is seriously incredible. My wife had a kid 6 months ago and I know the hard work that it takes to get any sort of shape back. This is what hard work looks like," a third fan commented.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Lauren shared a throwback video clip in which she rocked a tiny bikini while wading through the ocean surrounded by pigs.

