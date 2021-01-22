Trending Stories
January 22, 2021
Julianne Kissinger Slays In Sultry Lingerie Set: 'I Never Wear Pink'
Instagram Models
Stacy Carey

Julianne Kissinger sent her 6.2 million Instagram followers into a frenzy with a new sexy snapshot on Friday afternoon. The 28-year-old hottie is no stranger to showing off her killer figure. However, she did incorporate something unusual this time.

The brunette bombshell chose a sexy pastel ensemble for this new snapshot. She stood near her kitchen to pose for the shot, and the dark wood flooring as well as the white cabinetry in the background made for a gorgeous backdrop.

She stood at an angle for the snap. Julianne ensured that her curvy backside was captured in the photo, but she positioned herself in such a way that fans got a hint of her other notable assets as well.

The sexy social media influencer had her long, dark tresses styled with a center part. The loose curls cascaded down her back, the longest pieces nearly reaching her pert derriere.

The model bent one leg at the knee while keeping her other straight. She placed her hands across her flat tummy and turned her head to look over her shoulder at the camera. Julianne left her pouty lips slightly parted as she maintained a sultry expression on her face.

White thigh-high stockings clung to Julianne's shapely thighs. The lacy borders across the top were held in place by pink straps and gold clips from a garter belt.

The sheer pink fabric of the garter belt and gold chains covered Julianne's hips, and a thin strip of what appeared to be minuscule G-string panties could be seen as well. Her pert booty was on full display and likely caused heart rates to soar.

A lacy pink bra completed the ensemble. One strap was pushed down off of Julianne's shoulder and a hint of her busty assets could be seen as well.

In her caption, Julianne noted that she rarely wore this particular color. She asked her millions of followers if they thought she could pull it off, and her ardent admirers flooded the comments section to note their approval.

"It looks amazing on you sweetie," one fan declared.

"most definitely you look good in all colors," another praised.

It took just three hours for Julianne's post to receive about 77,500 likes and 1,650 comments.

"You are truly the most beautiful woman in the world," a third user raved.

"You are a masterpiece," someone else noted.

Earlier this month, Julianne flaunted her curvy bum in another tantalizing snap. In fact, she encouraged her admirers to rate her derriere as she wore a pair of red thong panties.

A white cropped tank top completed her titillating ensemble. That photo received a lot of love from Julianne's fans as well, with it ultimately garnering 110,000 likes and 2,670 comments.

