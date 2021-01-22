Trending Stories
January 22, 2021
Demi Rose Goes Topless Underneath A Long Fur Coat For Sizzling Instagram Snap
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Buxom bombshell Demi Rose tantalized her 15.7 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sexy snap captured while she was abroad. The photo was taken in Ibiza, as the geotag indicated, and Demi stood outdoors on a grassy area studded with rocks. A rock wall was visible behind her, as well as several lush green trees in the background, including a few with thick fronds that entered the frame from the left. The sky above was a breathtaking shade of blue.

The focal point of the snap, however, remained Demi's curvaceous figure. She wore an ensemble from the brand PrettyLittleThing, whose Instagram page she made sure to tag in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. She also tagged hairstylist Faye Browne, who was presumably the one responsible for her silky brunette tresses styled in effortless waves cascading down her chest.

Demi rocked a pair of high-waisted underwear in a deep copper hue that looked gorgeous against her pale skin. The piece featured a label in the middle, just below her belly button, and thick straps that wrapped around her waist. The high-cut style accentuated her hourglass shape to perfection.

She went topless, and simply tossed on a long brown coat crafted from a soft, furry-looking material over the underwear. The coat had a slightly oversized fit, and the material cascaded down her hips, with the hem reaching all the way to her ankles. A slight collar framed her stunning features, and she allowed the coat to blow open to showcase her ensemble underneath.

The sizzling shot revealed a serious amount of cleavage, and Demi strategically positioned the side that had flared out in order to avoid showing anything too explicit.

She finished off the bold look with a pair of snakeskin-print over-the-knee boots that added some major drama to the ensemble. Demi rested one hand on her thigh and brought the other up to her silky tresses, pulling some of her hair away from her face as she gazed seductively at the camera.

Her followers couldn't get enough of the update, and the post received over 55,500 likes within 19 minutes of going live, as well as 627 comments from her audience.

"All the beauty in this world manifested in one perfect photo," one fan chimed in, loving the shot.

"So hot," another follower added.

"Amazing body," a third fan wrote.

"Stunning," another wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Demi shared another steamy snap captured abroad in Ibiza. She rocked a cropped pink tank and a sage green version of the underwear she wore in her latest picture. She held a banana in one hand while she perched on a kitchen counter, showing off her buxom body.

