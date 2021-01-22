Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 22, 2021
Madison Pettis Slays In Red Panties, Corset, And Thigh-High Stockings: 'With Love'
nsfw
Treva Bowdoin

Madison Pettis got in touch with her inner seductress while rocking a red-hot lingerie set for her latest Savage X Fenty photoshoot.

The former Disney Channel star is an ambassador for the intimate apparel brand, so she can often been seen sporting skimpy undies and other revealing pieces on her Instagram page. However, her 4 million followers never seem to get sick of staring at her in looks from Rihanna's popular label.

In the caption that accompanied her most recent slideshow, she sent her admirers her love and an emoji kiss that was the same crimson color as her racy outfit. Madison teased and pleased by showing off her sensational hourglass figure in a strapless corset. The statement-making piece featured embroidered floral lace and boning for a vintage look. Underwire cups boosted her ample assets up, while a low sweetheart neckline trimmed with frilly tulle perfectly displayed her perky cleavage. A long ribbon in the center of the bust drew even more attention to her chest.

The corset featured silver hook-and-eye closures on the front. It was long enough to cover her hip bones and replace a garter belt — two garter straps stretched down from the bottom to clip onto her scarlet thigh-high stockings. The sheer leg coverings featured crystal Savage X Fenty branding on their top bands.

Madison's final piece of intimate apparel was a pair of scanty lace panties. She added some sparkle to her sensual ensemble using her bling. She sported a few rings and a pair of oversize hoop earrings that were slim and shiny, along with a similarly-shaped bangle on her left wrist.

Her lip color matched that of her lingerie. Her naturally curly dark hair had been straightened and styled in long, loose waves with a glamorous side part.

Madison's photoshoot took place inside a luxurious residence. For her first pic, she stood on a narrow staircase with both hands resting on its artfully designed banister. The next shot showed her standing between two large wooden bookcases. This was followed by a picture of the model sitting on a beige sofa, which made her hips look extra curvy.

For the next two pics, she revisited the staircase and the bookcases, respectively. The final photo showed her standing behind a different couch as she tugged on the top of one of her thigh-highs.

Madison's followers seemed to agree that she slayed her latest lingerie look, and they took to the comments section of her post to share their thoughts about it.

"Ravishing in red," wrote one admirer.

"I just died and went to heaven seeing this one," commented another fan.

"I think these may be my favorites," read a third message.

Latest Headlines

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

February 18, 2021

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

February 18, 2021

Sofia Richie Flashes Incredible Thighs In Miniscule Miniskirt & Strappy Heels

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.