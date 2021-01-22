Niece Waidhofer Channels Smoldering Disney Villain Vibes In Dramatic Leather Corset Ensemble

Instagram model Niece Waidhofer took to her social media platform on Friday afternoon with a jaw-dropping image that electrified her 2.8 million followers.

In addition to her sarcastic attitude, most of Niece's fans are also familiar with her occasionally dark inclinations, and she did not disappoint in her most recent update. The buxom brunette rocked a vampy look while wearing a sultry ensemble that left fans wanting more. The post had garnered upward of 33,000 likes and over 400 comments in the first hour after it was uploaded.

Niece displayed her voluptuous figure in a formfitting corset paired with a matching collar. Both pieces featured a combination of matte black fabric with cream-colored accents and had a striking design that added a theatrical flair to her attire.

The strapless lingerie had a low sweetheart neckline that rose into a distinct point on either side, framing her tantalizing bust and making the depth of her cleavage the star of the show. The bottom hem mirrored the outline of the top, which emphasized the alluring swell of her hips.

With the exception of a wide strip of black down the front, the body of the garment was primarily constructed from pale material that nearly matched the shade of Niece's skin. Strategically-placed black boning ran in multiple sections down her torso to further accentuate her hourglass shape.

The collar featured the same light-colored base with dark vertical lines. It encircled her neck from just below her chin all the way to her shoulders and dipped down into a point in the center a few inches above her breasts. The accessory framed her strong jawline and make her neck appear gracefully long.

Niece completed the outfit with a pair of tiny panties and sheer stockings. Her long, raven-colored mane was styled in loose curls that cascaded over one shoulder and fell to her waist. An off-camera fan led to visible movement in her tresses, lightly blowing some of the shorter layers out around her face.

She posed facing the camera head-on, with both arms straight at her sides. The top of one thigh was visible at the bottom of the image and her hands were subtly offset -- as if she were stepping forward when the photo was taken.

Although it was a still photograph, her form seemed imbued with building energy that was also evident in her intensely direct and confident gaze. Her stance, combined with the bold, pointed shapes of her lingerie, echoed Angelina Jolie's 2014 incarnation of Maleficent -- one of Disney's most revered fictional villains.