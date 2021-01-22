Trending Stories
January 22, 2021
Swimsuit-Clad Lori Harvey Flaunts Oiled-Up Curves On A Yacht In Photos Snapped By Michael B. Jordan
nsfw
Naomi Kennedy

Lori Harvey's latest Instagram post is getting noticed for more reasons than one. The model took to her account just moments ago to stun her 3 million-plus followers with a sizzling new series of photos that saw her showing some serious skin while enjoying a day out on the water.

The steamy January 22 update included three snaps that captured the 24-year-old posing on a luxurious yacht. She sat in the middle of a wooden staircase that led up to a small pool, and was illuminated by the golden sun as she worked the camera. In the caption, she credited the photos to her boyfriend, actor Michael B. Jordan, whom she went Instagram official with earlier this month.

As for her look for the boat excursion, Lori sent temperatures soaring as she showcased her bodacious curves in a sexy one-piece swimsuit that was neon green with a unique, black-and-white abstract pattern. The garment clung tightly to her body, drawing attention to her trim waist, flat midsection, and ample chest. Its scoop neckline teased a glimpse of her voluptuous cleavage, while its thick straps drew attention to her toned arms and shoulders.

The swimwear proceeded to cinch in at the celeb's waist, highlighting her hourglass silhouette. It boasted a daringly high-cut design as well that thrilled her audience with a full look at her curvy hips and oiled-up legs

Lori was also dripping in jewelry in the triple-pic update. She upped the ante of her look with a pair of hoop earrings and a gold choker necklace, and wrapped a thick chain belt with a large medallion around her hips that drew even more attention to her buxom figure. Her dark locks were styled in a sleek bun, leaving her striking features and natural beauty well on display for her fans to admire.

One hour proved to be more than enough time for Lori's fans to shower her latest social media appearance with love. It has racked up over 202,000 likes and hundreds of comments within the short period of time.

"Slay slay SLAYY," one person wrote.

"Perfection," quipped another fan.

"Gorgeous young lady," a third follower remarked.

Her beau also made an appearance in the comments section, leaving the green heart and starry night emoji on the post.

Lori has been serving up several smoking-hot looks on her page lately. Earlier this month, the beauty got pulses racing as she commemorated her birthday in a corset top and sheer white tights. Fans were thrilled with that post as well, awarding it more than 769,000 likes and 9,396 comments to date.

