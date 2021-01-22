Trending Stories
January 22, 2021
WWE Rumors: Four Major Matches Reportedly Scheduled For 'WrestleMania 37'
Wrestling
Kieran Fisher

WWE is currently working on the card for WrestleMania 37, which will take place in Tampa, Florida later this year. Some major matches are reportedly in the works, with some legendary performers nearly locked in to compete at the event.

Citing WrestleVotes, WrestlingNews.co has reported that this year's show will be spread over two nights, just like the 2020 outing. This means that four main event caliber bouts will likely be scheduled to take place over the course of the weekend.

The report noted that Goldberg and John Cena are likely to be involved, though their opponents haven't been confirmed yet. As the article highlighted, Cena seems likely as he lives in Florida. He also doesn't have many Hollywood duties at the moment due to productions being shut down, which should give him time to focus on a meaningful program.

Cena was also teased for the pay-per-view last week, as he was featured in a promotional video that highlighted the dates and locations for the next three WrestleMania spectacles.

Goldberg has been on WWE television in recent times and he'll face Drew McIntyre for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. Given his current involvement in the product, it's likely that he'll stick around for "The Showcase of the Immortals."

The Undertaker could also be featured in some capacity, but he isn't likely to get too physical at the show. However, the article stated he might be involved in a segment that ends with him delivering one of his signature moves.

Roman Reigns and The Rock have a stare down
WWE

The Rock, on the other hand, is unlikely to wrestle. Despite being rumored to months ago -- as well as him publicly expressing his interest in a program with his cousin, Roman Reigns -- he probably won't be at this show.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, The Rock supposedly wants there to be a stadium full of fans for his long-awaited in-return, especially considering that a showdown with Reigns will have a massive box office appeal.

His Hollywood commitments have also reportedly been a setback in him being able to lace up his boots again in 2021. As The Inquisitr piece pointed out, his acting responsibilities have prevented him from returning numerous times in the past.

WrestleVotes noted that Triple H's status is still undetermined, though he seems like a strong contender given that he's a big-name draw who should be available. "The Game" hasn't retired yet, and he's been known to take on current generation stars at WrestleMania in the past.

