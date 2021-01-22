'Below Deck' Star Malia White Sizzles In An Orange Swimsuit: 'Girls With Tattoos Who Like Getting In Trouble'

Malia White was off-duty in the latest photo that was featured on her page. The social media influencer and Below Deck: Mediterranean star traded in her "whites" in favor of a swimsuit in the January 22 share.

Malia posed slightly off-center in the outdoor shot. According to her geotag, she was at Sheer Rocks, and in her caption, she hashtagged Antiqua. The setting was simple, and there was a wooden deck behind her. She posed on a cushioned lounge chair with her legs spread apart. Her left leg was bent at the knee and her foot was tucked underneath of the opposite leg, which was extended forward. Malia had one hand on her thigh as she used the other hand to grab her top knot.

The Bravolebrity modeled an orange one-piece that did her nothing but favors. The top of the bathing suit was incredibly revealing. Its neckline had a deep V that plunged down to display her bare collar and a tease of her cleavage. The suit's straps were thick and had bunched-up fabric that secured tightly around her neck. The look also allowed Malia to flaunt her muscular arms.

The middle had a built-in belt with a tie on the side while the piece was snug on her midsection and did a great job at highlighting her flat tummy and midsection. On the lower half, it had a high design that showed off her hip bones and shapely thighs.

Malia accessorized her look with a silver ring, a black bracelet, and a set of gold bangles. Her short blond locks were pulled up into a high bun to keep them out of her face.

Malia's pose also revealed the tattoo on her wrist. In her caption, she referenced her ink, noting "Girls with tattoos who like getting in trouble." She also included a single black heart and a few hashtags at the end of her words.

The image has attracted a ton of attention from fans. More than 9,200 double-tapped the update and over 300 left comments for the reality star. A few social media users expressed their love for the outfit in words, and many others simply used emoji.

"You are beautiful inside and out," one follower expressed, with a single red heart.

"With all the respect in the world you are the most amazing beautiful lady in the world," a second social media user wrote.

"Good lord... You look great! Whatever you are dining looks great on you!" a third remarked.

"Let's not look past that arm definition," one more person pointed out, with a flexing muscle emoji.