January 22, 2021
Camila Bernal Snapped 'Chasing Waterfalls' In Booty-Baring Bikini Set
Instagram Models
Ryan Aston

Colombian beauty Camila Bernal has a clear penchant for flashing her ample assets using her popular Instagram profile. On Friday, however, she brought her booty game to a whole new level with a two-pic slideshow where she flaunted her attributes in the waterfalls at Temático Hacienda Nápoles Park.

Both of the uploaded photos showed the famously voluptuous 23-year-old posing provocatively with her back turned to the camera and a skimpy, red bikini adorning her body. The tiny, two-piece ensemble left her plus-sized posterior almost completely bare as she stood with her legs spread and her arms extending toward the sky.

Bernal captioned the stimulating share by revealing that "chasing waterfalls" in such an exotic locale had proven to be an "amazing experience." Meanwhile, the buxom bombshell's admirers had seemingly found an equal amount of enjoyment in checking out her shapely physique as presented in the sexy spread.

In a matter of minutes, the comments section was inundated with shout-outs and declarations of love.

"Stunning," one commenter appraised. "The waterfall's nice too."

"Those are some serious booty cheeks," another admirer opined.

"Must be jelly cuz jammmmmm don't shake like that," a third fan wrote of her bountiful backside.

"That's the sexiest *ss I [have] ever seen in my life," a fourth devotee declared.

Fans further expressed their feelings by double-tapping Bernal's post at a breakneck pace. In little more than an hour after it had appeared on her timeline, it was closing in on the 20,000-like mark.

In the opening slide, Bernal faced a hillside that was teeming with vegetation. Multiple narrow waterfalls flowed down over its jagged terrain, and at the top of the rocky formation, a number of trees could be seen as well. At the bottom of the frame, Bernal stood near the small pool that the water was flowing into.

The Bogota-born model and social media maven sported a stringy top that was held to her body with two thin shoulder straps that connected to a third strap that encircled her upper back. Meanwhile, her peachy hindquarters were bordered on their upper side by her thong bottoms, which were frilly along the waistline.

Bernal's bikini set acted as little more than a flourish for her thick frame, leaving her assets on full display.

The second snap was similar to the first in that Bernal struck a nearly identical pose in the same location. However, this time, her whole body was visible in the shot as she had been photographed from a greater distance.

Earlier this month, Bernal brought the sizzle in a photo update that showed her smoldering in a black thong and crop top.

