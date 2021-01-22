Trending Stories
January 22, 2021
Chuck Schumer Mocked For Accidentally Saying Senate Will Decide If Donald Trump Incited An 'Erection'
BuzzWorthy
Nathan Francis

Chuck Schumer is earning some mockery online after he accidentally said that the U.S. Senate will decide whether former President Donald Trump incited an "erection" against the United States.

As the New York Post reported, the new Senate majority leader spoke on Friday about the upcoming impeachment process, where the out-of-office Trump could face the potential of being barred from running for office again.

"Make no mistake, there will be a trial and when that trial ends, senators will have to decide if they believe Donald John Trump incited the erection against the United States," Schumer said, before quickly correcting himself and saying "insurrection."

As the report noted, the quick slip of the tongue wasn't lost on the internet. Many took to Twitter to mock Schumer's fumbling of words and the accidentally inappropriate phrase.

"Okay, this is funny... Chuck Schumer's face when he realized he just said 'erection,'" tweeted conservative pundit Dinesh D'Souza.

Even Donald Trump Jr. joined in, tweeting a video of the flub and some mocking words for Schumer.

Trump was impeached after a large group of his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, after he delivered remarks at a rally imploring them to fight against the results of the election and his unfounded claims of fraud. Trump told the crowd that he would march to the Capitol with them, but instead returned to the White House and reportedly watched in excitement as the crowd surrounded the building and eventually broke in, damaging property and threatening members of Congress in an attack that would leave five people dead. Days later, he was impeached under a charge of "incitement of insurrection" in a bipartisan vote.

As the Associated Press reported, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday that she will send the articles of impeachment to the Senate on Monday. That will start the trial, one that will reportedly be difficult for the former president. Political pundit and prominent Trump critic Bill Palmer wrote in the Palmer Report that the proceedings are shaping up to be a "disaster" for Trump, as he reportedly has no legal team in place to defend him and no legal strategy. The Associated Press noted that some GOP senators have shown that they are open to conviction, though many have come to Trump's defense by saying the process would be too divisive and potentially unconstitutional, given that he is already out of office.

