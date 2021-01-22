Holly Madison, 41, Slays In Strapless Mini Dress And Thigh-High Velvet Boots

Former Playboy Playmate Holly Madison is showing off her incredible figure in a new social media snap. The 41-year-old shared a colorful photo to her timeline on January 22, where she rocked a frilly dress and thigh-high boots.

Holly sported a strapless pastel pink ruffle dress that had five different layers of fabric. The straight neckline landed just above the model's bust and was finished with a satin strip. The garb's hemline was rather short, landing just a few inches below her rump. A small piece of white fabric stuck out from underneath the dress, suggesting she had a slip on underneath.

She paired the look with maroon thigh-high velvet boots, which rose a few inches over Holly's knees. The chunky heels of the shoes were several inches tall, giving the blonde a boost in the height department. The boots tightened around her thighs with thin strings that she tied into small bows.

Holly wore her long locks down and in loose waves and sported dark roots. She accessorized with a pearl bracelet and silver watch. Her nails were also perfectly manicured with pink nail polish. She kept them rather short and rounded.

For an extra pop of color, Holly posed in front of a large wall that had different colored glass panes. Behind her, alternating colors -- including pink, yellow, red, blue, and green -- could be seen.

In the caption, Holly asked her followers to fill the comments section with their favorite food emoji. She added the lollipop and wrapped candy to the end of her message, both of which matched her colorful photo.

Her fans followed her prompt and began filling up the comments section with hundreds of emoji including the peach, french fries, chocolate bar, and sushi.

Other fans complimented Holly's fierce look and killer outfit.

"Gorgeous as always," one admirer wrote.

"Fitting caption since you're looking like a snack," quipped a second user.

"It's the shoes for me," a third follower pointed out.

In under an hour, the new upload had brought in over 4,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Earlier this week, the former Playmate wowed her followers when she posed in a black bikini. The January 18 upload was one of Holly's more sensual pics, as she wore a cheeky black bikini as she lay on top of a bathroom counter. The strappy bathing suit revealed quite a bit of her rump, showing off a whole lot of skin.