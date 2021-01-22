WWE's Natalya Exposes Massive Close-Up Cleavage In Latest Selfies

WWE superstar Natalya took to Instagram on Friday and shared two stunning close-up selfies with her 4.3 million followers, who subsequently proceeded to shower the blond bombshell with plenty of love and affection.

In the images, the "Queen of Harts" sat in front of a locker room table mirror, holding her phone in her hand and focusing on the task at hand. She wore her trademark blue-and-black PVC bodysuit that exposed a significant amount of cleavage, suggesting that she was getting ready for in-ring action.

The first upload was a gif that showed Natalya bobbing her head from side to side. The shot gave her fans a clear shot of her blue iPhone and perfectly manicured nails, not to mention her notable assets. The clip also featured a sparkly effect for extra glamor and shine.

In the second pic, Natalya closed her eyes and pouted her lips, showing off her mysterious side in the process. The still was also covered in sparkles, keeping it in line with the style of its predecessor.

In the accompanying caption, Natalya encouraged other women to expand their skill set as much as possible. At the same time, the Friday Night SmackDown star was acknowledging how she's able to take great photos and make herself look stylish whenever she isn't kicking butt in the wrestling ring.

The selfies went down a treat with the wrestler's fans, friends and peers as well. As of this writing, over 18,000 people have hit the like button. Many of them also took a moment to give the Canadian bombshell compliments and positive feedback.

Fellow WWE superstar Carmella -- who is portrayed as the most glamorous superstar on the blue brand's roster -- made an appearance via her Instagram and complimented Natalya's style.

"Ooo I love this glam," she wrote.

"You look absolutely beautiful and stunning," wrote a second Instagrammer.

"You are the true best of all time baby," gushed another Instagram user, emphasizing their compliment with some heart emoji.

Natalya has treated her followers to several sexy snaps in recent weeks, including some that have featured her goofing around with her sister, Jenni Neidhart.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, the siblings took the aforementioned image-sharing platform, wearing tight tank tops, for a series of selfies in front of a mirror.

The Inquisitr article also pointed out how they recently had a food fight, which resulted in the sisters almost messing up the skimpy dresses they wore at the time of the recording.