January 22, 2021
Melania Trump Could Gain $50 Million & Custody Of Barron Through Divorce, Report Says
celebrities
Tyler MacDonald

If Melania Trump decides to divorce the former president, she could gain up to $50 million and custody of her son, Barron, Daily Mirror reported.

The publication cited New York divorce lawyer Jacqueline Newman, who claimed Trump could receive cash payment and properties that would be valued significantly more than the former president's first wives.

"Should she move back to New York City, he will be providing housing for her, whether it means her retaining a property in her own name or that he will provide her with an apartment to live in, which he would own, until their son is emancipated, which is 21 in New York," Newman said.

"She will also retain any assets that are currently in her own name as well. I would not be surprised if the amounts range between $20 million and $50 million."
Newman — who has long speculated about the couple's possible divorce — noted Trump could choose to remain in the marriage and renegotiate her prenuptial agreement to put her in an even more favorable position. She already renegotiated her first prenuptial agreement before coming to live in the White House. According to Washington Post journalist Mary Jordan, the new agreement made sure Barron would not be "shut out" of the family business.

Daily Mirror claimed that divorce experts agree Trump would be more likely to be ruled Barron's caregiver if she split from her husband. Elspeth Kinder, head of family law at JMW Solicitors in Manchester, highlighted the former president's schedule and business interests and suggested that Trump would be deemed best suited to meet their son's "care needs."

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to the White House residence as they exit Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on September 11, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images | Drew Angerer

As reported by News 18, rumors that Trump is planning to divorce her husband reignited after footage of her refusing to take a picture with him went viral. The incident took place when the pair arrived in Flordia to head to their Mar-a-Lago resort after skipping Joe Biden's inauguration.

As the outlet noted, prior rumors suggested that the former first lady was waiting for her husband to leave the Oval Office to end their 15-year marriage. Notably, former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman previously fueled such speculation when she told The Daily Mail that Trump was "counting every minute" until her husband exited the White House so she could divorce him.

Newman suggested Trump was waiting due to fear that the former commander-in-chief would find a way to seek revenge against her if she humiliated him during his presidency.

